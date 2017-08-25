Small Business Trends
August 25, 2017

Giving Devil’s Bargain a Whole New Meaning

Legal Counsel Business Cartoon

I’m working on a new website and that means going through my database and doing some fairly extensive cleaning.

Over the years lots of data has been entered wrong, more than once, or in such a way that, frankly, it looks like maybe another language. It’s a lot of work, but I do have to admit that it’s oddly satisfying.

In any case, I’ve been using Find and Replace a lot – like, a LOT a lot – and this cartoon popped into my head.

Now, if I could just Find and Replace my sister’s pea salad at the next family cookout.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

