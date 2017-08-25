Giving Devil’s Bargain a Whole New Meaning

I’m working on a new website and that means going through my database and doing some fairly extensive cleaning.

Over the years lots of data has been entered wrong, more than once, or in such a way that, frankly, it looks like maybe another language. It’s a lot of work, but I do have to admit that it’s oddly satisfying.

In any case, I’ve been using Find and Replace a lot – like, a LOT a lot – and this cartoon popped into my head.

Now, if I could just Find and Replace my sister’s pea salad at the next family cookout.