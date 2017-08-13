LG V30 with World’s Largest Smartphone Lens Represents Game Changer for Small Marketers

LG Electronics Inc. (KRX: 066570) is bringing a new level of photographic innovation to the mobile industry. The South Korean multinational electronics company announced recently it is introducing an F1.6 aperture camera and glass lens in the dual camera of its upcoming V30 flagship smartphone.

Photographers, Instagram or Snapchat marketers, and other small business people including freelancers who use their smartphone camera for business may find the V30 phone LG is about to unveil a game changer.

A Peek at the LG V30 Camera

According to LG, the F1.6 aperture camera and glass lens in the dual camera of its V30 handset is the world’s largest aperture and clearest lens ever to be featured in a smartphone. The F1.6 of the LG V30 reportedly lets in 25 percent more light than the F1.8 of smartphones likes the iPhone 7.

The glass Crystal Clear Lens also allows greater light-collecting ability and better color reproduction than a plastic lens. This makes the V30 particularly well suited for photography and videography. If you are looking to start a photography business, the V30 may be the smartphone for you.

“LG boasts an unrivaled heritage in smartphone photography and our decision to adopt glass in the V30 camera is specifically because this has traditionally been the realm of DSLRs,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, in a press statement. “For the users for whom the V series was designed, this kind of innovation is significant.”

The LG V30 handset is set to launch in Berlin, Germany on August 31. It is expected to house a 3200mAh battery and measure 151.4×75.2×7.4mm, as per recent online leaks about the smartphone’s design. LG has hinted the V30 will be offered by the company in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage capacities.