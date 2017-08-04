PA Marketing Company Launches Livestreaming Social Media Talk Show

Want to learn more about using social media and other digital marketing methods to promote your small business? If so, there’s a new weekly livestream show that could be of interest.

Livestreaming Social Media Talk Show

The show is called #CoffeeWithCoal and it’s hosted by Pennsylvania-based digital marketing company Coal Creative. (The whole coal thing comes from the fact that the company is based in and works primarily with companies from Pennsylvania’s anthracite coal region.) The show airs every Monday morning at 10 a.m. Eastern on Facebook Live and is simulcast on YouTube and Periscope.

The first episode aired on July 17. Each episode focuses on a different topic. For instance, the first one discusses Facebook cover videos and maintaining a consistent image across social media. You can also catch up on past episodes on Facebook, YouTube and Periscope.

But the hosts also accept audience questions and participation during the show. So if you’re able to tune in on Facebook Live, you can get answers to your questions and interact with the team. And since the episodes air on Monday mornings, the team also shares a social media prompt to help viewers get their week off to a great start.

One of Coal Creative’s most popular services is assistance with video marketing. For that reason, the company has the equipment and know-how to make really professional looking livestreams. And the ability to showcase that while also sharing helpful tips and information is one of the main motivations behind starting the show in the first place.

Gerard Durling, founder of Coal Creative, said in a phone interview with Small Business Trends, “The whole point is to talk about some of the stuff we do on a daily basis like social media and internet marketing while also showcasing some of the services we’re capable of providing like livestreaming and video marketing.”

In addition, the company is using the show as an opportunity to connect with potential customers in other parts of the country. Located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, most of the company’s clients to this point have been located nearby. But as a digital marketing company that provides services like video marketing, branding design and social media, the company has the capacity to help small businesses in any location through its content and services.