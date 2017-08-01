Small Business Trends
Iranian Uber Shows How Businesses Can Overcome Obstacles

Iranian Uber Shows How to Make the Most of Local Small Business Opportunities

While Uber has been making a huge mark in the U.S. and other markets around the world, the ride sharing service has been unable to operate in Iran due to U.S. sanctions. But that’s created an opportunity in the country for local startups to fill that need.

Snapp is one app offering an Uber-like service specifically for Iranian passengers. Launched in 2014, the service has about 120,000 active drivers and allows users to pay with cash or debit cards issued by Iranian banks — since sanctions have also left many in the country without credit cards.

And Snapp is just one ride sharing service making its mark on the Iranian market. These businesses have shown how other local startups can turn obstacles into opportunities.

Local Small Business Opportunities

If you notice an obstacle in your community, you can fill that need in a similar way. This doesn’t have to be something as serious as sanctions. But maybe you live in a rural area where there really aren’t taxis or public transportation. You could potentially fill that need in a way that makes sense for an area where there isn’t as much demand. One option might be creating a system where drivers can get paid to be “on call” for seniors or others who need rides in certain situations.

Tehran Photo via Shutterstock

