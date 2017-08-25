50 Small Business Mall Kiosk Ideas

Retail chains and shopping malls have struggled mightily in recent years, leading to tons of vacant space and shuttered storefronts. But among all of those struggles, there are still customers that prefer shopping in stores over shopping online. And all of that vacant mall space could present opportunities for small businesses to overtake that prime real estate.

Mall Kiosk Ideas to Consider

If you’re interested in opening or relocating a mall kiosk business, here are 50 mall kiosk ideas.

Snack Foods

Shoppers often get hungry in the middle of their shopping trips. And snack foods like pretzels, cookies and other easy-to-carry items can be popular.

Quick Service Food

You can also offer some more substantial food items like burgers, pizza and sandwiches at quick service kiosks.

Candy

Or you can focus on small, packaged food items that customers can take to go. Candy is a great example of this.

Coffee

Coffee is also popular with shoppers and consumers as a whole. So you can easily set up a kiosk with coffee drinks they can carry around while they shop.

Tea

Similarly, you can offer tea drinks or even packages of tea that they can buy and make at home.

Juice

To appeal to health conscious consumers, you can set up a juice and smoothie bar at a mall kiosk.

Electronics

You can sell a wide variety of electronic devices at mall kiosks, including mobile phones, tablets and fitness trackers.

Mobile Phone Repairs

Or you could offer a service at your mall kiosk, like repairing mobile phones with cracked screens or water damage.

Mobile Phone Accessories

You can also offer accessories like cases, chargers and other smaller items to appeal to smartphone and tablet owners.

Artwork

If you create or license artwork, you can sell prints and other products featuring your art at a mall kiosk.

Posters

Or you could sell posters for movies, musical groups or other entertainment related entities.

Custom Portraits

For the artistically inclined, you can even set up a stand where you offer custom portrait services for shoppers looking for unique purchases or gifts.

T-Shirt Customization

Or you could customize t-shirts with names, initials or images using screen printing or similar techniques.

Engraving Service

There are a number of other products that you can personalize for customers through the use of engraving techniques.

Embroidery Service

Or you could specialize in custom embroidery to add personal touches to various products.

Airbrush Service

Airbrushing is another technique you can use to offer personalized t-shirts, bags and other items.

Handmade Items

If you own a handmade business, you could set up a kiosk at the mall to sell a variety of different product lines.

Sporting Goods

Sporting goods like athletic wear, safety gear and fitness equipment can also be popular items to market to mall shoppers.

Flowers

Florists, you can set up a small stand at a local mall to reach a wider variety of shoppers with your arrangements.

Pawn Shop

You can even set up a mini pawn shop at a mall kiosk to trade in items from customers and sell those items to others.

Used Books

Another business where you can both collect and sell products, set up a small used bookstore with a trade-in program.

Gold Exchange

You can even set up a gold exchange where customers can bring in their jewelry and other gold or silver items in exchange for cash.

Cosmetics

Cosmetics are fairly small and can attract a lot of impulse buyers, so this makes for a great mall kiosk business idea.

Makeup Artistry

If you provide makeup services, you can also set up a mall kiosk where you provide your services directly to customers.

Spa Services

Or you could focus on spa services like manicures, pedicures, massages or similar items.

Hair Products

You might also choose to focus on hair products that customers can browse or even try out at your kiosk.

Temporary Tattoos

To add in some fun services to your mall kiosk, you can offer henna tattoos or unique temporary body art.

Ear Piercing

If you have the correct tools and training, you can also set up an ear piercing stand at the mall.

Jewelry

Or you can simply sell earrings and other jewelry items that you make yourself or source from other manufacturers.

Jewelry and Watch Repair

The mall can also be a great place for you to provide watch and jewelry repair services while customers shop.

Sunglasses

Another small item that’s pretty popular with impulse shoppers, consider setting up a stand to sell sunglasses.

Hats

Hats are also popular items that you can easily sell at a mall kiosk.

Shoes

Or you could go a little more in-depth with your product line and offer a particular style of shoes.

Shoe Shining

You could even offer shoe-related services by setting up a shoe shine stand at the mall.

Vintage Clothing

Clothing stores are popular mall fixtures. To stand out, set up a kiosk that focuses on vintage garments.

Leather Goods

You could even set up a kiosk that specializes in offering leather goods like bags and belts.

Baby Products

To appeal to family shoppers, start a kiosk that offers baby products like strollers, carriers and similar items.

Toys

Or you can offer a variety of different toys and games for kids at your mall kiosk.

Kids’ Activities

For parents who are shopping with kids and need a way to keep them happy, you could offer activities like games and playscapes.

Vitamins

Appeal to healthy shoppers by setting up a stand that offers vitamins, supplements and similar products.

Home Improvement Services

If you offer home improvements products or services, you can set up a mall kiosk where you speak with customers and show them samples of your work to get them to sign up or purchase a service for a later date.

Drones

If you want to set up a trendy or high-tech business, start a kiosk where you sell consumer drones. You can even show off how they work right in the mall.

3D Printing

3D printing is an easy way to manufacture various goods. You can set up a 3D printing stand where customers can pay to print their own 3D items.

Virtual Reality Headsets

The mall can also be a great place for customers to try out new products they haven’t used before. Virtual reality headsets can be a great example of a product that might appeal to more customers once they’ve actually tried it.

Video Games

Similarly, you can set up a kiosk where customers can sample and buy different video games.

Pet Items

Pet owners are known for buying a lot of different products for their furry friends. You can offer anything from artisan dog treats to Halloween costumes for cats.

Balloons

Balloons and balloon art can make for fun purchases for mall shoppers.

Face Painting

You can even offer face painting services to make the shopping experience a little more fun for kids and families.

Caricatures

Depending on the size and foot traffic of your mall, you might even be able to set up a stand where you draw caricatures for shoppers.

Gift Baskets

You can also offer up custom gift baskets for shoppers, or allow them to place orders that you can deliver to others as gifts.