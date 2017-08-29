About Us   |   Advertise

MasterCard Moves Into Mexico City Creating Small Business Benefits

by In Technology Trends 0
143
Shares
|
79
13
Print This Article
51
Email this Article

143
Shares
79
13
51
Email this Article Print This Article
MasterCard Targets Mexico City, Creates Small Business Benefits

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) is setting its sights on Mexico City, a major metropolitan area that still runs mainly on cash transactions. And the initiative could have an impact on small businesses.

There are about 22 million people in the Mexico City area. And more than half of them don’t even have a bank account. So they aren’t using credit and debit cards for purchases. Now, MasterCard is working with the government to increase the number of vendors that accept credit cards. And the company also wants to increase the amount of consumers using credit cards.

MasterCard Targets Mexico City — The Impact

This initiative presents a lot of potential benefits for the consumers in the area, like not having to wait in long lines for ATMs and Metro rides. But it also could have benefits for small businesses around the world.

Businesses that sell internationally have a better ability to sell without confusion about currency conversions when credit cards are involved. And an increased number of credit card consumers also makes it easier for businesses to make sales online.

It’s going to be a long process for MasterCard and Mexico City to make the conversion from cash to credit cards. But for small businesses, the more consumers that have access to these resources, the more opportunities there are to increase sales to consumers internationally.

Mexico City Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap