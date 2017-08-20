Learn the Secrets of Ninja Selling From an Expert

Usefulness Content Freshness Summary You can be real estate professional or you can be a real estate sales ninja. With “Ninja Selling: Subtle Skills. Big Results” author and creator of the Ninja Selling System helps readers develop the mindset, habits, systems, and skills that will help them get more leads, provide more value for their clients, and earn more income than they ever thought possible.

Ninja Selling: Subtle Skills. Big Results details the Ninja Selling System, a selling approach designed by Larry Kendall to help real estate sales professionals gain the mental discipline, focus, lead-generation techniques, and relationship-building skills that are designed to help clients get the best value and real estate professionals the income they deserve.

In short, if you want to be as awesome in real estate as the ninja were in martial arts, this book might be for you.

What is Ninja Selling About?

Kendall developed the Ninja Selling System in response to his own struggles in sales. As a child, he contracted encephalitis, which caused him to walk with a limp. He also stuttered. He survived the encephalitis and stopped stuttering as he got older, but found he still had low self-confidence and self-esteem. After leaving the Army, he ended up in sales, a job he thought he would never be in. Since he wanted to do well in his new job, he sought the advice of mentors and gurus of his day.

Kendall found that the sales philosophy of his time was focused on what he called “Depression-era mentality” sales. This sales philosophy emphasizes scarcity, manipulation and sometimes trickery. There was only so much money you could get from customers, this philosophy seemed to suggest, so you had to do whatever it took to get their money before someone else did.

This approach to sales didn’t really make sense to Kendall, so he began to integrate lessons from other gurus like Tony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki and Marshall Thurber with his own experiences.

That’s when his sales exploded. That’s also how the Ninja Selling System got its start.

The Ninja Selling System helps real estate professionals (or anyone else in sales) in three specific ways. It trains sales staff to remain optimistic and focused while chasing specific goals, provides a solution-oriented (but flexible) sales process and develops an efficient routine for customer engagement and follow-up. After implementing the techniques and strategies from the system, the book attests sellers will reap the benefits with increased opportunities to close on deals and earn more income.

Kendall is a founding partner of The Group, Inc., a real estate agency and the creator of the Ninja Selling System. He is an expert real estate sales professional and trainer with a program that boasts of 50,000+ graduates worldwide.

What Was Best About Ninja Selling?

Ninja Selling is an engaging read filled with can-do attitude and inspirational stories to match. While some of the book’s recommendations are specific to real estate, the book has plenty to offer for sales professionals looking to improve. Kendall hones in on the tiny habits, like affirmations or a morning routine, that sales professionals can use immediately to improve their performance on the job. This reinforces Kendall’s point that a successful sales system should fit the personality of the salesperson, not the other way around.

What Could Have Been Done Differently?

For a book designed for real estate professionals, Ninja Selling contains little information on specific real estate skills. Its focus is on the general principles behind those real estate skills. Those principles include prioritization, a positive mindset, organization and communication. Ninja Selling doesn’t detail how real estate professionals should adapt the book’s principles to their unique challenges in real estate. For those professionals looking for details on specific real estate techniques, you will probably need to find those in another book.

Why Read Ninja Selling?

As discussed several times above, Ninja Selling is designed for the real estate professionals who want to improve. For this specific professional, the book offers plenty of unique strategies that can be implemented immediately. This focus on the real estate industry doesn’t exclude other sales professionals. Most of the book’s focus is on the principles behind sales, not the specific details of transactions in a particular industry.

This book will be of particular interest to readers of books like “The One Minute Millionaire” by Mark Victor Hansen because it follows the same philosophy and approach to business.