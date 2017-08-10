Microsoft Unveils Outlook.com Beta Version and Wants Your Feedback

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has unveiled a new beta version of Outlook.com, complete with a fresh new design and intelligent features.

Outlook Beta Launched

Microsoft says the new Outlook.com, its free personal email service, is a smarter opt-in web experience. But plenty of business users will find the service helpful too.

The new beta version of the email service from Microsoft will reportedly give you access to a faster and more personalized email experience and a variety of new features. The company is hoping users will take the opportunity to say what they think.

“Recent advances in programming, design, and artificial intelligence have enabled our engineers and designers to improve the Outlook.com web experience in several areas — and we’re eager to get your feedback,” the Outlook team said in a post on the official Microsoft Office blog.

New Features Introduced in Outlook Beta Version

The most noticeable change in Outlook.com beta is obviously the design. Microsoft has substantially tweaked the design of the web app, making things look cleaner and a lot more modern.

“We’re implementing a more responsive web development framework that delivers an upgraded search feature, a fresher look with a modern conversation style and a new design to let you see, read and attach files and photos faster,” added the Outlook team.

Small businesses may particularly like the new Outlook inbox now with a Quick Suggestions feature, which pops up information about local restaurants, flight details, and more as users type.

Microsoft also says the new Outlook.com will help you give your email communications a personal touch with an easier way to access a variety of expressions, including popular emojis and GIFs right inside Outlook. You will also be able to preview photos and attachments received in your email.

If you are interested in test driving the new beta version of Outlook.com, log in to Outlook and click the “Try the beta” toggle being rolled out to all users in coming weeks. You can switch back to the regular web experience any time from the same place.