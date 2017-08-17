These High Skill Jobs Are Most In Demand by US Small Businesses

In recent data pulled from Indeed.com, the online jobs site says some of the most in-demand positions at small businesses are in the medical field.

Here’s more data that points to the increased demand of small businesses for highly skilled medical professionals.

Small Business Healthcare Staffing Shortages

In fact, 7 of the top 10 high-skilled positions small businesses are desperate to fill are in the healthcare industry. They include the top 4: Speech language pathologist, Registered Nurse, Physical Therapist and Occupational Therapist.

Family Medicine Physician — which came in 7th — and Nurse Practitioner and School Psychologist — which tied for 8th — also made the list of high-skilled jobs in demand in the healthcare field.

The other high skilled jobs sought by small businesses include Sales Representative — which came in 5th, Project Manager — which came in 6th — and Software Engineer — which came on 1oth.

“As private practices make up a large part of the small business landscape, it is no surprise to see a large number of specialized healthcare roles on this list of high skill jobs,” said Indeed SVP and head of HR, Paul Wolfe. “It is interesting to see software engineers as an in-demand role for small businesses. This further illustrates the idea that every company is being disrupted by technology, no matter the size of the organization.”

To create its list, Indeed calculated the percentage of small business job postings requiring a degree made by companies with less than 200 employees from July 2016 until June 2017.

Getting Creative with Incentives

These jobs tend to be in demand by businesses big and small right now. This generally means a small business is at a disadvantage. Bigger companies tend to pay more so a small business must come up with a way to counter that offer.