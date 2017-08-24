How To Use SMS Text Message Marketing for Your Small Business (Infographic)

Looking for a powerful and cost-effective way to communicate with your customers? Consider text marketing, a tried-and-true tool that helps businesses connect with customers on a personalized and relevant level.

A direct marketing channel, text marketing can help small businesses boost sales and build brand awareness.

To help small companies plan a successful SMS marketing campaign, San Jose-based in-store analytics company RetailNext has compiled data.

Why Small Businesses Should Consider SMS Text Message Marketing

Data published by RetailNext establishes the relevance and effectiveness of SMS marketing for small firms. For example, a whopping 97 percent of Americans send or receive texts at least once a day.

Moreover, people open and read 98 percent of all text messages they receive. In contrast, open rate of emails is roughly 20 percent.

How Can You Win With SMS Text Message Marketing

But for a text marketing campaign to be successful, you must plan well in advance.

The first step is to analyze your audience. Think demographics and location of your subscribers. Once you have identified your target audience, you must create a single, clear message to resonate with them.

It’s also important to set a clear goal for your SMS marketing campaign. What concrete objectives are you trying to accomplish? How will you quantify an increase in customer engagement? These are some questions you must strive to answer when you work on your campaign.

A lot depends on the type of messages you send to your customers. Brevity is key and Twitter is a great resource to get inspiration on how you can say more with less. It is also useful to select appropriate keywords and call-to-action in your messages.

But to make it most effective, think how you can personalize your messages and make them exclusive. Perhaps you can add your customer’s name next time you send out a message.

Text marketing is a great resource to gather customer feedback and insight. With a little target market research, you will be able to identify the right time and frequency for sending messages.

To learn more, check out the infographic below: