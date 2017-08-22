Cheat Sheet Helps Small Businesses Manage Social Media Presence (INFOGRAPHIC)

Gone are the days when managing brand presence on social media was just an option for the small businesses. Today, it is practically impossible to acquire and retain customers without having a solid social media strategy.

That’s why businesses spend a fortune to leverage this new medium of improving customer experience.

But social media is complex, and there are several aspects that need to be taken into consideration. For example, no two social networking sites are the same. Facebook serves an entirely different purpose than LinkedIn. Although the desired result is the same: engaging more customers.

To make matters more complicated, these social media sites keep changing their layouts.

To decode the ways in which you can make the most of social media platforms such as Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube, product review site WeAreTop10 has compiled all the information you may need to leave a good visual impact.

Visuals Key to Engaging Customers on Social Media

Social media is essentially a very visual medium and most users access those sites on their mobile devices with small screen sizes.

Social networking sites also understand the importance of using visuals to reach customers. That’s why they constantly update their features to be more user-friendly.

Social Media Image Size Cheat Sheet

The infographic created by WeAreTop10 provides a neat overview of all visual parameters that these popular social networking sites have in place. This makes it easier for small businesses to create visuals for their various pages on social media sites.

To know more, check out the infographic below: