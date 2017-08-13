New T-Mobile REVVL Smartphone Should Fit Small Business Budget

A smartphone for only $5 per month can give your small business an affordable solution to bring your workforce together, which is what T-Mobile (NYSE:PCS) has done with the REVVL.

A Look at the T-Mobile REVVL

At only $125, the T-Mobile REVVL is a smartphone with features good enough to perform all basic communication, image capturing, conferencing, and storage functions. And when it comes to looks, it has a compact design with slim profile, metallic silver frame and engraved power key.

Here is what the REVVL offers:

5 inch HD Screen

2GB RAM

32GB of Internal Storage (Expandable to 128GB)

13 Megapixel Rear Camera

5 Megapixel Front-Facing Camera

3,000 mAh Battery

Fingerprint sensor

Android Nougat

Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, UMTS/HSDPA/HSPA+, 4G LTE, LTE

The REVVL is a branded phone backed by one of the largest carriers in the US. What this means for your small business is, it won’t be like a no-name budget phone with few alternatives if it stops working. And the phone is part of the companies Jump! On Demand program.

The Jump! On Demand Program

As part of this program, the REVVL is available with $0 down and only $5 per month for 18 months. If you choose to pay up front, it will cost you $125. With the launch of the REVVL, T-Mobile also announced the Jump! program has been upgraded with new affordable phones available in SmartPicks.

As part of SmartPicks, you will be able to choose the ZTE ZMAX Pro, the LG Aristo, the LG K20 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime with the same zero down and low month payments. These phones are available for $7 or $8 per month.

If that is not enough incentive, T-Mobile also lets you swap the phones every 30 days if you join the Jump! program. This means you can trade in your phone without a down payments or upgrade fees.