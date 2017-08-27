How to Transform Your Hiring Process with The Best Team Wins

Usefulness Content Freshness Summary Why do we spend more time on business strategies compared to the people pursuing that strategy? "The Best Team Wins: Build Your Business Through Predictive Hiring" hopes to help with that. Written by an industry expert and CEO of an Inc. 500 company, this book details the process and approach you need to take to hire consistently and with more confidence so you can spend more time working instead of chasing new applicants.

No matter what industry you are in, people are the engine of your business. They are also the most expensive part of your business with salaries, training costs, benefits, and taxes. Why, then, do business owners invest so little attention in the hiring process? Why do they focus on “gut feelings” (which can be biased) or forgo recruitment training for their hiring managers? The Best Team Wins: Build Your Business Through Predictive Hiring helps readers answer these questions with a hiring strategy and approach designed to improve the odds of hiring a team of all-star candidates.

What Is The Best Team Wins About?

“People are almost always the single largest expense in a company’s budget, yet most companies have a better process for buying coffee supplies than they do for hiring great talent. Why?”

— From the Introduction in The Best Team Wins

The goal of Adam Robinson’s book, The Best Team Wins, is to help readers improve their hiring odds by closing the gaps and resolving the inconsistencies in the hiring process. Robinson claims that the majority of hiring is most often seen from the perspective of “let’s fill this position quickly so we can make more money” instead of “let’s make sure we’ve done everything we can to pick the best person”. Even in cases where employers pay more attention to the hiring process, they often rely on “gut feelings” and a haphazard style of interviewing. This can be a recipe for disaster because hiring someone that isn’t a good fit for your company can cost more than hurt feelings. It can cost you a lot in terms of wasted money, decreased productivity, and potential negative press (from disgruntled employees).

Robinson’s response to all of this is predictive hiring. Predictive hiring is essentially structuring your hiring process so that you can pick the candidate who can help improve your business or organization over the entire time working with you. This process involves a four-step process that starts with clearly defining your role and slowly narrowing down the talent pool through interviews and other checks until you have the best candidate or candidates for the position. During the process, you develop a 30, 60 and 90 day plan that can be used to help align your potential employees’ goals with your business as well as test their performance during that critical first 90 days.

Robinson is a recruiting expert, speaker, and the CEO and founder of Hireology, a business that uses technology to improve recruiting decisions. Robinson’s company, Hireology, was won several awards for customer service and workplace culture, including gaining #94 on the Inc. 500 list. He also serves as a leader with the Entrepreneur’s Organization, a platform for global entrepreneurs.

What Was Best About The Best Team Wins?

Robinson has a lot of experience in the recruiting industry and it definitely shows in the content of this book. His book contains nuanced advice on gathering insights from the interview process, issues to check when reviewing resumes, and insights on how to improve the recruiting process. In the process, he offers unique insights that confront conventional thinking for readers who are tired of the same old HR advice.

What Could Have Been Done Differently?

The Best Team Wins is a great read for managers and business leaders who want to improve their hiring success. It includes insights that can be helpful when hiring for any position, whether it’s a fry cook or the CEO of a multinational company. That being said, the book is heavily tailored to professional occupations (particularly sales), so some of the information, particularly the multi-stage interview process, may not apply for all positions. Readers will need to tailor the book’s advice for the positions they are looking to fill.

Why Read The Best Team Wins?

The Best Team Wins is a book that builds on the the practical recruiting experience accumulated by Robinson in his business, Hireology, as he encountered the same questions every business must answer. “What is the best way to hire someone?” “Should I do a phone interview or in-person interview?” “Should I use a job board or other method?” For any business manager or leader who struggles with these questions, this book provides industry experience and the template for a more consistent hiring process that is designed to bring attention to where it needs to be, hiring the best people you can so they can do the best job possible.