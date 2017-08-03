Small Business Trends
August 3, 2017

Think WiFi is Impressive? Well, Now True Wireless Charging is on the Way

by In Technology Trends 0
4
Shares
|
3
Print This Article
1
Email this Article

4
Shares
3
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Move Over WiFi, True Wireless Charging is on the Way

Ever wish you could charge your phone without having to plug into an outlet? If so, you’re not alone. And a new solution aims to provide just that to consumers and businesses.

The company is called Ossia. And its solution works a lot like wifi. There’s a receiver that you can place in your home or office. And this receiver emits a signal that restores power to your device.

This isn’t the first company that’s tried to provide a wireless charging solution. But with other solutions like Motherbox, those wanting to charge their devices need an attachment for their phones. By contrast, Ossia requires no extra equipment aside from the installed receiver in your office or home.

The Business Opportunities of True Wireless Charging

For businesses, this solution presents a couple of unique opportunities. First, you could make use of the device in an office setting, especially if your team is often mobile and doesn’t have the time to sit around waiting for their phones to charge at an outlet. And businesses like stores and cafes could also use this type of device to let customers charge their devices easily.

The company is currently working with the FCC to set criteria for wireless power standards. So if all goes well, this solution could become available late in 2018.

Image: Ossia

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!