Verizon Wireless Offers Unlimited Plan for Businesses in Need of More Data

The wireless wars are continuing and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has blasted out its latest offering, targeting business users with plans that aim to take the worry out of data usage.

The competition between carriers is getting fierce as market saturation of smartphone is close to 100 percent. This has led to price wars in which carriers are trying to outdo each other with more options and lower prices. And this could be very good news for small businesses.

The New Unlimited Verizon Data Plans for Business

There are four unlimited plans with varying degrees of price, access and quality. Compared to the last unlimited plan, the new versions differ in that they have limited video quality.

Operators are throttling their networks because of the resource intensive applications their customers are using, such as videos. By limiting the video quality on smartphones, Verizon will be able to better manage its networks, especially in peak traffic hours.

Go Unlimited

This plan starts at $75 per month for one line. If you want 2, 3, or 4 lines, you will pay $65, $50, and $40 respectively per month. It includes unlimited 4G LTE data, talk and text, with the unlimited mobile hotspot capped with a maximum of 600kbps. And video streaming is limited to DVD-quality (480p) on smartphones and HD (720p) on tablets.

Beyond Unlimited

Starting at $85 per month, this plan goes to $80, $60, and $50 per month for 2, 3, and 4 lines respectively. The plan also includes unlimited talk, text and premium 4G LTE data, with HD video streaming on smartphones limited to 720p and Full HD 1080p video streaming for tablets.

It also includes free calling, texting and data extended to Mexico and Canada.

Business Unlimited

When you get more than 4 lines, it will cost you $45 per line for DPP. A two year plan decreases to $70 per line, with a basic plan going for $45 per line. This will give you premium unlimited 4G LTE data, talk, text and DVD-quality video streaming.

Calling, texting and data is also available for Canada and Mexico.

Prepaid Unlimited

This plan is only available for one line at $80 per month. It includes unlimited 4G LTE data, talk and text with DVD quality video streaming and calling to Mexico and Canada.

What if You Signed For The Previous Unlimited Plan?

Verizon says people signed to the previous unlimited data plan from February can stay on it — with a bonus to boot. The early adopters will get an additional 5GB for free for full-speed LTE hotspot usage, bringing the total to 15GB. But if you want to change to the new plans, Verizon says you can do so.

Availability

All of the plans are now available at Verizon. You might have to enable paper-free billing and AutoPay to get these prices or you will be charged an additional $5 per month.