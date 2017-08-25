Small Business Trends
August 25, 2017

[POLL] What Should Congress Debate First to Help Small Businesses?

by In Economy 0
Members of Congress are set to return from their August recess on Sept. 5.

Members of Congress are set to return from their August recess on Sept. 5.

When they come back, they’ll be under increasing pressure from President Donald Trump and small businesses across the country to start passing some helpful legislation.

What Do Small Businesses Want Congress to Do First?

Prior to the recess, members of the Senate failed to repeal or replace Obamacare.

There is also the promise of “historic” tax reform through Congress. Of course, there’s immigration legislation pending, too. And there is even more on hold concerning regulatory issues some say are holding back business.

What Should Congress Debate First to Help Small Business?

Is your company waiting on Congress for some substantial small business reform? Tell us by answering our poll:

What Should Congress Debate First to Help Small Business?

Capital Dome Photo via Shutterstock

Joshua Sophy - Assistant Editor

