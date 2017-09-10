Cracking the Freelancer and Contractor Code – and Other Small Business Secrets

Running a business totally on your own can be a tall task. But you don’t necessarily have to hire traditional employees in order to get some help running your business. There are plenty of other options out there today, ranging from freelancers and contractors to AI tools and voice assistants. Learn more about these different methods from members of the online small business community by checking out the tips below.

Learn the Difference Between Employees and Independent Contractors

Today’s businesses have more options than ever when it comes to building a team. You can go the traditional route or outsource some of your operations to independent contractors. But it’s important that you understand the difference so you can make the best choice for your business. Bradley Stockwell of Merchant Capital Source offers a brief explanation here.

Consider Hiring a Marketing Freelancer

Want to really kickstart your marketing? Hiring a freelancer that specializes in marketing can give you a huge boost. In this DIY Marketers post, Will Zimmerman explains how to go about hiring a marketing freelancer and how doing so can benefit your business.

Dodge Small Business Burnout

Running a small business is hard work. And all that hard work can sometimes lead to burnout. That’s why you need to carefully manage your workload and your team. Get more tips for avoiding burnout in this Biz Epic post by Stacy Montes.

Work Through Your Stress

In addition, you’ll likely run into plenty of stressful situations in business. So it’s important for you to find ways to work through those situations. Rachel Strella offers some tips in this Strella Social Media post. And you can see commentary on the post over on BizSugar.

Put Personal Assistants to Work for Your Business

A few years ago, you’d need to actually hire someone if you wanted a personal assistant. Now, there are plenty of tech devices that can serve that purpose. But the advent of those devices can have an impact on business. In this Marketing Land post, Eric Enge explains what you need to know about this growing trend.

Use AI Tools for Your eCommerce Brand

If you have an ecommerce business, help can also come in the form of artificial intelligence. This Digital Current post by Sam Hurley includes insights into how and why you should use AI tools to support your ecommerce brand. And you can see what BizSugar members have to say about the post here.

Consider Using a Registered Agent

Registered agents are service agents that can accept certain legal documents and government notices on behalf of businesses. Having one can help you understand some of the requirements and ensure legal documents are responded to. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet elaborates in this post.

Create a Resource Center That Attracts Links

In order to attract website traffic, you’ll need other websites to link to yours. That means you have to offer content or information that’s strong enough to convince others to link to your website. In this Search Engine Journal post, Chuck Price outlines how you can create a resource center that attracts genuine links.

Learn the Difference Between a Small Business and a Startup

Just because you own a small business, it doesn’t mean you own a startup. In this Kexino post, Gee Ranasinha explains the difference between the two and why it should matter to your business. And BizSugar members share input on the post here.

Check Out These Winning Content Marketing Examples

Sometimes the best help you can get for your business is through looking to other companies for inspiration and examples of great work. So if you’re looking to improve your content marketing, check out the examples in this Content Marketing Institute post by Stephanie Stahl.

