10 Tips for an Effective Marketing Blueprint to Build Your Small Business

Once you’ve set up your business and created a product or service to sell, it’s time for you to create a marketing plan. A lot goes into building such a plan. But members of the online small business community can lend some helpful insights. Here are some tips you can use to market your small business more effectively.

Follow These 50 Influential People in Small Business Marketing

Want to be a better marketer? It can help to see what some of the best marketers are doing. In this blog post on AllBusiness.com, Brian Sutter lists 50 of the most influential people in small business marketing, including Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell, who is honored to be included.

Defend Your Digital Marketing Budget

No matter what tactics you use to market your business, you need to have some kind of budget. And you need to stick with that plan in order to market your business without expending too many resources. Andrew Schulkind elaborates in this Target Marketing post.

Get Your Customers to Do Your Marketing for You

Sometimes, marketing messages just have more of an impact when they come from someone besides you. That’s why getting your customers to do some of the marketing for you can really have a huge impact on your business. Cate Costa dives deeper in this Venture Catalyst Consulting post. And BizSugar members share thoughts on the post too.

Get More Sales with This Three-Step B2B Marketing Plan

Marketing a B2B business isn’t the same as marketing a B2C business. But there are still some tried and true methods you can use to increase sales for your B2B business. Itai Elizur shares a simple, three-step plan in a post at Smallbiztechnology.com.

Don’t Forget These Two Essential Elements for Success

Knowledge is an essential part of growing a successful business. But it’s far from the only necessary ingredient. In this post, Susan Solovic explains why you also need to have a strong plan and the discipline to carry out that plan if you want your business to succeed.

Discover New Insights About LinkedIn Marketing

LinkedIn can be a great marketing resource for B2B businesses and brands targeting professional consumers. But if you want your LinkedIn marketing efforts to be successful, you need access to the latest research. See more in this Social Media Examiner post by Michelle Krasniak.

Attract More Customers to Your Business

The goal of any marketing campaign should be to attract customers to your business. And it’s important to keep that main objective in mind. This post by Rebekah Radice includes some essential strategies for attracting customers. You can also see commentary on the post over on BizSugar.

Protect Your Small Business Website from Crashes

All your marketing efforts could be for naught if your website doesn’t work properly. So you need to properly test your site to avoid crashes. Benjamin Brandall offers some load testing tools and tips for protecting your business from crashes in a post at Process Street.

Grow Your Business Using Social Media

If you’re not already using social media as part of your marketing strategy, you could really be missing out on opportunities to grow your business. In this Noobpreneur post, Elena Tahora goes over some essential tips you’ll need if you’re looking to grow your business through social media.

Steer Clear of Ineffective Email Marketing

Email marketing can certainly be a great marketing strategy. But there are also some businesses that use email marketing in an ineffective way. To avoid those same pitfalls for your own small business, check out the Getentrepreneurial.com post by Ron Finklestein.

