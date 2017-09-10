10 Tips for Building a Customer Focused Business

“Customer is King” has become a popular saying in business for good reason. Your customers ultimately make the determination about how successful your business becomes. So you need to keep your customers top of mind in every decision you make.

For tips on keeping your business customer focused and more, check out this recent content from members of the online small business community.

Obsess Over Your Customers Instead of Competitors

It can sometimes be easy for businesses to get swept up in the competition with other companies. But focusing too much on that competition can be detrimental to your business, argues Mike Sands in this Marketing Land post.

Leverage Behavioral Analytics in Your Growth Strategy

Businesses today have access to so much data. But using that data can sometimes seem a bit complicated. In this Kissmetrics post, Daniel Threlfall explains how you can leverage behavioral analytics to assist your business’s growth strategy.

Use Reddit to Help Your Small Business

There’s no shortage of online tools out there that can be beneficial to small businesses. But some, like Reddit, are still overlooked by a lot of entrepreneurs. Here, Joan Selby offers some tips for using Reddit to promote a business on the Nimble blog.

Learn How Successful Entrepreneurs Solve Problems

As an entrepreneur, you’ve likely had to deal with your fair share of problems. And how you handle those problems can make a huge difference in the success of your business. This Foundr post by Omar Zenhom features some successful entrepreneurs and the problem solving strategies they’ve used.

Get Started with Live Streaming

With platforms like Periscope and Facebook Live gaining traction, live streaming is becoming a more relevant tool for small businesses to communicate with audiences. In this post, Ileane Smith features the ultimate beginner’s guide to live streaming. And BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Learn These Lessons About Buyer Psychology

In all of the daily marketing and sales tasks you handle for your business, you might sometimes overlook the human element. But your buyers are real people. So you can potentially learn more about them by studying psychology. James Burbank elaborates in this Biz Epic post.

Include These Key Elements of Customer Focused Content

Content is, of course, a great marketing strategy for a lot of businesses. But don’t forget about your customers when creating that content. They should be the focus of everything you create. Greg Secrist of Search Engine Journal offers tips for creating customer focused content here.

Manage Your Books More Effectively

No matter what type of business you run, you have to keep some kind of records. But managing those books can look different to different businesses. Crystalynn Shelton offers some expertise for managing your small business books in this CorpNet post.

Use These Writing and Productivity Rituals

Whether you’re a blogger, author, or business owner who simply creates content on occasion, you’re likely have to do some writing on occasion. For tips on how to stay productive and write quality content, check out this Copyblogger post by Sonia Simone. Then see what BizSugar members are saying here.

Design Your Website for Better Analytics

When designing your small business website, there are many different factors to consider. But some web designers forget to factor in analytics design. Marcia Riefer Johnston explains why that’s a big mistake in this post on the Content Marketing Institute blog.

