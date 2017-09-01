Small Business Benefits Abound from Integration of Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana

What’s better than one intelligent personal assistant to help you run your business? Two virtual assistants, think Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alexa and Cortana Work Together

The companies are integrating their digital assistants, Alexa and Cortena, allowing users of one AI to benefit from the other’s skills.

“Ensuring Cortana is available for our customers everywhere and across any device is a key priority for us,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft in Amazon’s press release. “Bringing Cortana’s knowledge, Office 365 integration, commitments, and reminders to Alexa is a great step toward that goal.”

Benefits Galore for Businesses

The cross-platform integration will provide users with several new benefits.

For example, if you’re a Cortana user, you will now be able to access Alexa’s 20,000 skills. These skills are created by developers and businesses, just like apps, to interact with Alexa to carry out a range of functions. Some of these include email management, document editing, business tax calculation and more.

Similarly Alexa users will now have access to some of Cortana’s most useful productivity capabilities to stay super organized. So right from creating appointments and taking notes to remembering your email promises, Cortana will keep you sorted.

Leverage Artificial Intelligence Assistants to Stay on Top of Your Game

Digital assistants like Alexa and Cortana have completely transformed the way businesses operate today.

They have made it easier for businesses to save time, organize tasks and manage schedules. It’s therefore no surprise many small businesses are taking an active interest in utilizing the skills of these intuitive digital assistants.

Automating customer interactions is one of the many advantages of using an AI assistant. A chat bot, for example, can boost your interactions with customers and help you engage them.

Likewise, you can use a digital assistant to write better job listings and thereby attract top talent.