10 Things Your Small Business Can Learn About Marketing from Apple (INFOGRAPHIC)

Building a universally loved brand without engaging in price wars against competitors is not easy. But one brand that has achieved this seemingly impossible feat is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Behind Apple’s phenomenal success lies its strong product portfolio and design standards. But the company’s unparalleled marketing strategy has also played a crucial role in ensuring it stays on top of its game.

According to an infographic created by web design company, The Website Group, Apple’s winning marketing strategy provides lessons for small businesses.

The company created the infographic based on an article published in Entrepreneur.

Apple Marketing Lessons

Here are the 10 big lessons worth learning from the tech giant:

Keep it Simple

Apple likes to keep things simple and that works really well for consumers who are inundated with information.

Use Product Placement

Apple has a focused approach to promoting its products. The idea is to leverage an influencer to spread the word and get more followers.

Leverage Reviews

Reviews are a powerful tool to win the confidence of new users. Consider sending a free trial or sample in exchange for a testimonial or a review to grab attention.

Focus on Unique Value Proposition Rather Than Price

Over the years, Apple has succeeded in avoiding price wars by focusing on creating a unique value proposition. The company also provides cool features and applications to elevate user experience.

Stand for Something

Customers want to know what your brand represents and the core values that drive your business. Consistency is key and your messaging should reinforce your beliefs.

Create Experiences, Not Just Products

Offering customers unique experiences is a key element of Apple’s marketing strategy. And it has worked because unlike products, it’s not easy to imitate customer experiences.

Speak to the Audience Using Their Language

In keeping with Apple’s approach towards simplicity, the company uses language that consumers can understand easily.

Develop an Aura and Mystery Around What You’re Doing

The buzz around soon-to-be-launched products helps Apple generate interest among customers.

Appeal to Emotions

By striking an emotional chord with customers, Apple has created a positive brand image.

Use Visuals

Visuals are a more powerful medium than words to communicate today. That’s why Apple uses a more visual approach for its marketing campaigns.

To learn more, check out the full infographic below: