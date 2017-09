Normally, when I talk to budding cartoonists, one of the pieces of advice I give is to keep things simple. Don’t draw more than you need to draw.

Typically you have about 7-10 seconds for the reader to understand the scene, meet the cast, read the joke, and put it all together.

So simple usually equals better.

That being said, sometimes you just can’t help drawing a cityscape in the background, a stack of paperwork, and the correct markings on a snake.