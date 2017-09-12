Concur Hipmunk Helps Small Businesses Manage Travel Expenses

Concur Hipmunk has announced a new lightweight travel and expense solution for small businesses. Built on top of the technology from Hipmunk, Concur Expense, and TripLink, it will provide access and visibility with basic tools for managing travel programs.

Businesses using cloud-based travel and expense platforms spend less time on travel planning and creating expense reports. Even though Concur works with many small businesses, the company says many are too small for a fully-managed program. With the new solution, Concur hopes to help these small businesses and grow with them as their travel needs increase.

Tim Macdonald, lead of Concur’s T&E Cloud initiatives, said on the company’s newsroom page, “We’re always listening to our customers and striving to meet their needs today and prepare them for tomorrow. By supporting these companies at the earliest stages, we can help them grow and mature into businesses that will benefit greatly from a fully-managed travel program.”

What Does Concur Hipmunk Offer?

The goal for Concur in creating Concur Hipmunk was to take the work out of business trips. The company aims to help small business owners who otherwise would spend hours on booking sites planning their next business trip.

The new solution eliminates having to calculate how far the hotel is from your meeting or dealing with flight delays or cancellations. And when you are finally back home, you won’t have to track down your hotel, airline and car rental receipts.

According to the company, Concur Hipmunk will handle all of this. But it also provides other useful features. These features include employee discounts on air, hotel and car rental bookings for business travel from partners such as Carlson Wagonlit’s RoomIt, United Airlines, American Airlines, Avis and more.

You will be able to monitor bookings as they happen, with alerts if budget amounts are surpassed. The level of transparency also extends to expense reports, providing visibility into employee travel plans, and TripIt Pro integration and itinerary capture to manage your travels in one place.

MacDonald adds, “No other solution combines the full pricing and availability view of metasearch with deep air, hotel and car supplier integrations to enable discounts, itinerary capture and e-receipts along with a seamless integration into the world’s leading expense solution — Concur Expense.”

Concur Hipmunk is now in private beta and will be available later this year.