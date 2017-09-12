Constant Contact Launches Shopify App for eCommerce Entrepreneurs

Constant Contact (NASDAQ:CTCT) is coming together with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) so you can increase your online sales by sending targeted marketing emails and managing your customer data with a new app.

According to eMarketer, the retail ecommerce market is going to total $2.290 trillion in 2017, which is an increase of 23.7 percent for the year. As the segment continues to grow, email marketing will play a bigger role.

Constant Contact brings more than 15 years of small business marketing experience. Over 650,000 small business owners and individuals use it to manage their email subscription lists along with its integrated marketing services.

With ecommerce now part of many small businesses, it is important to have the right email marketing solution in place.

In addressing this point, Miranda Paquet, Content Manager at Constant Contact, said on the company blog, “To turn your online store into a business-boosting channel, you need to do more than just set up your store. You need to market your online store and increase sales with targeted sales emails.”

Constant Contact App for Shopify

The new app is an official Shopify Integration. the company says it lets you easily connect your Shopify store to your Constant Contact account. Once it is connected, it automatically uploads Shopify contacts and you can begin to target your emails to the right customer or prospect with the right message.

Segmented lists can be created for different types of customers, including best customers, recent customers, first-time customers, repeat customers, lapsed customers, and prospects. When the emails have been delivered, the app provides data to determine if the marketing is translating into results.

Using the App

Begin by downloading the app here. Starting to use the app should only take a few steps after this, Paquet added.

Connect your Shopify store with your Constant Contact account.

Go to the Integrations tab in your Constant Contact account.

Enter your store URL, which will be organized automatically by purchasing behavior. Targeted emails will be created based on customer type.

Create marketing emails that are persuasive and mobile-responsive. This can include incentives with discounts for future purchases and other promotions. Constant Contact provides email templates to simplify the process.

Lastly, review results to ensure your efforts are paying off with the reporting tools.

The app is available for free to Shopify and Constant Contact customers.