Florida SBDC Offering Assistance to Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Irma

This week, the recovery from devastating Hurricane Irma continues in Florida.

Small businesses remain closed or are struggling to re-open. And small business owners are faced with no electricity, limited cell service, damaged or destroyed properties, and limited resources to do anything about it.

According to Dun&Bradstreet, 2,111,467 potentially impacted businesses were identified by FEMA across 48 counties in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

That’s why the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is teaming up with disaster recovery specialists to lend a hand — and two RVs — to help get small businesses up and running again. Throughout this week, a pair of Mobile Assist Centers (MACs) are literally rolling across stricken areas of Florida hooking up small business owners in need.

Disaster Recovery Assistance for Florida Businesses

The two 38′ MAC RVs are equipped with all the tools they need to help business owners apply for federal and state disaster loans as well as provide relevant information of post-disaster assistance. The RVs are self-contained and come equipped with laptops, printers, internet connectivity, and more.

Michael Myhre, CEO and Network State Director of the Florida SBDC, said, “The Florida SBDC Network stands ready to assist our state’s small businesses in applying for federal and state disaster loan assistance to rebuild and to reopen.”

On Monday, the SBDC visited St. Augustine with its MACs. It will be in Jacksonville on Tuesday. And there are stops planned in Naples on Wednesday, Lehigh Acres on Thursday, and Immokalee on Friday.

The services on this bus and other help from the SBDC is available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each of those days. The American Red Cross, United Way of Florida, and FEMA representatives will be available to provide assistance and answer questions.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said, “I’ve seen firsthand the damage inflicted across the state, and it is my hope that these assistance centers will bring some relief for Floridians who suffered hardship from the storm. I would also like to thank all of the organizations, companies, and government agencies who are participating in this effort for their willingness and assistance during this difficult time.”

You can click here to for more information, or contact the Florida SBDC Network at (850) 898-3489 or [email protected].