The A to Z of Recruiting with Your Brand

Admit it.

You’ve often wondered why it’s so hard to find excellent employees. You have probably spent a lot of time making sure that you’re hiring the best talent available.

It can be frustrating, right? It doesn’t have to be. Part of attracting the best talent is building an attractive employer brand.

Many business owners make the mistake of assuming that branding is about getting more customers. However, it is so much more than that. Sure, your company should have a unique brand that makes customers want to buy from you. But you should also focus on building an employer brand that makes people want to work for you.

In this piece, you will learn what an employer brand is, and how to build a brand that will have people begging to work with your company. You can thank me later!

What is an Employer Brand?

So what is employer branding anyway? It’s simple: employer branding is your company’s reputation in relation to its employees. There are several different factors that make up a company’s employer brand, but the bottom line is that it is the unique value your organization brings to its workers.

Is your company known for innovation? Chances are, you will attract creative types who wish to find a better way to provide a benefit for your customers. Perhaps your company is known for its reliability. If this is the case, you might attract workers who excel at assuring customers that they can count on your business. You want to build a brand that attracts the type of talent you want.

Use Social Media

I know what you’re thinking: “Why does social media matter when it comes to attracting talent?” I’m so glad you asked. When you’re considering hiring employees, chances are you look at their social media profiles to learn more about them. If this is the case, why wouldn’t they do the same if they are thinking about working for you? This is why it’s important to use social media to develop your employer brand.

Sure, online reviews are important, but your company’s social media presence gives people more insight into how your company operates. It helps them understand your organization’s personality. Does your business only post boring, self-promotional material? Even worse, are your posts out of date or sporadic?

If you’re going to entice potential employees, it’s important to not only use social media to engage with your customers. You also want to show what type of company you are. Instead of only posting promotional material, give your followers a behind-the-scenes look at your team.

Post pictures of company events. Let some of your current employees create videos that discuss a particular subject. Not only will this make your prospective customers feel more connected to your brand. It will also get the attention of people who may be looking for employment.

Keep Your Employees Engaged

Wouldn’t it be nice if the members of your team recruited top talent for you? It would certainly make it easier to get better people on your team, wouldn’t it? Here’s a secret: only engaged employees are willing to refer their friends to your company.

Keeping your employees engaged means they will evangelize for your organization. If they enjoy working for you, they will be more likely to convince others to join your team.

Luckily, keeping your employees engaged with your brand doesn’t have to be difficult. There are several steps you can take to increase your employee engagement — and many of these steps don’t even cost anything. Some of these steps include:

Flexible hours

Early finish Fridays

Gym memberships

Free snacks

Additional training

Make sure your employees are engaged, and you will have no trouble getting better people for your team.

Focus On Your Purpose

This is something many companies neglect. While they excel at keeping their employees engaged, they don’t do enough to create the right atmosphere.

It is highly important to make sure that you are building a positive and productive culture. However, one of the most critical factors is to instill a sense of purpose in your employees. The idea is to show them that they are working for more than just money. Indeed, when your employees believe they are working towards something bigger than themselves, they will work harder.

The key is to first define what your company’s purpose is. Remember, your organization has to be about more than just making money. It has to accomplish a higher objective.

Zappo’s provides an excellent example. Their primary focus is happiness. They don’t just sell shoes, they make their customers and team members happy. Another great example is Tesla Motors. Yes, they sell electric cars, but their ultimate purpose has more to do with vehicles. Their mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by replacing conventional vehicles with electric cars that perform just as well, if not better.

These companies are examples of a higher purpose with which anyone can connect. Do not forget that the issue isn’t talking to your employees about how your company can earn more revenue. The issue is discussing what needs to be done to achieve your higher purpose. When prospective employees see that your company has a purpose with which they can relate, they will be far more likely to want to join your team.

Summing It All Up

We all know it isn’t easy to attract talented workers. Depending on where your company is located, you might have stiff competition. The way you stand out from the competition is by developing a strong brand that provides a distinct benefit for those who choose to work with you. Start implementing the tips in this article and you will see how much happier your employees will become and how many more employees you will attract.