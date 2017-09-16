Explore Franchise Ownership Opportunities at Upcoming Event

Buying a franchise offers a great option for those looking for a proven and straightforward way to break into the world of business ownership.

For those looking to explore the possibilities of franchise ownership in northern California, an upcoming event can present you with all the necessary information and connections you need to get started. The Northern CA Franchise Business Expo is scheduled for September 26 in Palo Alto.

There, you can meet face to face with select franchisors who are expanding in the San Francisco Bay Area, along with other specialists who can help you get the resources you need to succeed.

You can learn more about this event and others in the Featured Events section and the full events list below.

To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Northern CA Franchise Business Expo

September 26, 2017, Palo Alto, Calif.

Exclusive opportunity to meet face to face with select franchisors expanding in the San Francisco Bay Area, funding specialist, gov’t agencies, and other resources to help you embark in your entrepreneurial journey! Sponsored by Silicon Valley SCORE.

Influencer Marketing Days

September 25, 2017, New York, N.Y.

IMD is the must-attend event both for marketers responsible for their company’s influencer marketing campaigns, and for influencers looking to optimize monetization of their clout. #InfluencerDays

Discount Code

SBT15 (Save 15% on conference passes with code SBT15.)

ONTRApalooza

October 04, 2017, Santa Barbara, Calif.

ONTRApalooza is a three-day conference for entrepreneurs, marketers and business leaders packed to the brim with hands-on workshops, in-depth software sessions, and inspiring keynotes from leading experts. Join in on Oct. 4 – 6, 2017 to learn the strategies that are getting results now. Leave prepared to make a bigger impact.

Rule Breaker Awards Ceremony

October 24, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

On October 24, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Rule Breaker Awards will honor and celebrate those entrepreneurs who have succeeded by doing it their way in a ceremony featuring the Rule Breaker of the Year and Rule Breaker Award winners.

NextCon

October 23, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

At NextCon, you’ll gain:

– Proven techniques to garner higher customer satisfaction.

– Insider strategies from leading experts to help you provide amazing customer service.

– Methods of engaging your employees to better deliver on your customer experience.

– Hands-on training with Nextiva’s technology and products so you can take advantage of tools you already have, or learn about new ones.

Sales World 2017

November 08, 2017, Online

Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference

November 14, 2017, Online

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.