25 Examples of Halloween Displays to Inspire Your Retail Store

Americans are expected to spend more than $9 billion on Halloween purchases this year. So if you don’t have some kind of Halloween display ideas, you might want to put your thinking cap on. Here’s some inspiration to help you come up with a Halloween retail display to boost sales for your small business this fall.

Halloween Retail Displays to Inspire You

Graveyard Candy Display

Candy is a product you’d naturally want to showcase for Halloween. Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York took a unique and colorful approach by arranging candy to look like tombstones.

Halloween Display Ideas for the Classic Cake Shop

This cake shop in Cyprus took a pretty classic approach, simply arranging some festive treats along a table and a simple message stated with window decals.

Cute Sweet Shop Display

This window display at Waseda Doori in Japan features a lot of the shop’s normal products and then simply integrates some little pumpkins and other cute decorations.

Orange Decor Display

For a stylish look, decor boutique Willow and Stone in England created a display that includes products and decorative elements that fit into just one color category — orange for the Halloween season.

White Pumpkin Home Decor Vignette

Orange and black don’t necessarily go with the style of every business. For FOUND by domestic bliss, a vintage and decor shop in Arizona, the off white palette of this display is more consistent. But the store still integrated pumpkins and fall elements into the design.

Apothecary Decor Window Display

Scout in Michigan also created a subtle Halloween display showing off some home decor items that look like they might belong in an apothecary or be used for casting spells or making spooky potions.

Skeleton Kitchen Antiques Setup

Country Meadows, an antique shop in Illinois, took a quirky approach to showing off some of its items by creating a classic kitchen display and then adding some skeletons and halloween decor.

Edgar Allen Poe Book Display

This photo is from a library display at a school in Kansas. But something similar that features Poe or other authors that specialize in spooky fiction could work at a bookstore or similar business.

Makeshift Costume Display

An American Apparel store in California created this display showing how some of its items could be used for various superhero costumes.

Witch Outfit Fashion Showcase

At Whimsy, a retail fashion boutique in Illinois, the Halloween display ideas featured a mannequin with a gray and black outfit, A broom and witch’s hat are other clever Halloween retail ideas.

Bridal Pumpkin Head Display

At Alexandra’s Bridal Boutique in Massachusetts, the store created window displays featuring its dresses on mannequins with pumpkin heads, along with some spooky lighting.

Kids’ Clothing Pumpkin Display

To show off its line of fall kids’ clothes, Ralph Lauren in New York created a window display featuring a large jack-o-lantern and some smaller fall elements alongside mannequins featuring fall outfits.

Skeleton Mannequin Window

Another way of displaying clothing in a spooky way, this retail boutique in New York used skeletons instead of mannequins.

Eyewear Mummy Mannequin

You can also use spooky mannequins like mummies to show off smaller accessories like eyewear, as Luxury Eyesight in Illinois did with this display.

Skull Window Display

Or if you’re more interested in getting attention than showing off your products, you could do something like this Marc Jacobs window in New York that just features stacks of fake skulls and bones.

Jack-o-lantern Retail Window

Halloween retail ideas can be found all over the world At Mono, a retail shop in Japan, the window features a cutout of a jack-o-lantern so you can see pumpkins and mannequins decked out with the store’s accessories through the cutouts.

Broom Hardware Store Display

You might think that there’s not a lot of opportunity to create fun halloween displays featuring hardware store products. But Cole Hardware in California proves that sentiment wrong with this spooky broom window display.

Stylish Bat Window Display

This window at Grasse, a retail shop in Norway, features a white and gold color palette with a set of paper bats in the background to add a festive touch.

Classic Character Gift Shop Display

This window at a gift shop in Walt Disney World features some simple Halloween decor and then some festive products displayed around classic characters Mickey and Minnie.

Eclectic and Magical Gift Shop

Roger’s Gardens in California hosts a series of pop-up boutiques each fall. This year, its focus is on shops with a magical feel, including this eclectic “Owl Post” shop that mixes Halloween items with references to popular magical tales.

Giant Witch Feet Outdoor Display

Harrods in London created a large outdoor display a few years ago featuring the witch’s feet from the Wizard of Oz. It might not be a Halloween movie exactly. But it was certainly an attention grabbing display.

Colorful Halloween Display Ideas for Your Sporting Goods Store

Chums, a sporting goods store in Japan, kept its window display fun and colorful, but added a spooky element with a masked mannequin and some pumpkins for Halloween.

Plush Animal Hospital Window

This animal hospital also got into the Halloween spirit with a window display featuring plush dogs with costumes and pumpkins.

Giant Scream Soda Display

Grocery or convenience stores, there are plenty of Halloween images you can conjure up by arranging boxes of soda or other beverages, like this one showing ghostface from Scream.

Carved Pumpkin Display

Your Studio is a service based business that provides branding and design services, so it doesn’t really have products to showcase in a window display. To show some Halloween spirit, the business chose a theme for some carved pumpkins and created a window display around those instead.

