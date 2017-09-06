Lenovo Yoga 920 Offers Tools for Mobile Entrepreneurs – But is Hardly Budget Friendly

With the 8th generation Intel Core processors, the Lenovo Yoga 920 might’ve just made a huge year-over-year mobile processor upgrade. And businesses, including small businesses engaged in design and other creative fields may end up the big beneficiaries.

The upgrade in processor and higher SSD storage means you and the members of your creative team won’t have to be chained to their desktops. Granted the 920 is not a budget model, but for businesses in the creative field and others, it has the right specs.

With the 920 you can use the more powerful pen to draw or highlight a presentation and collaborate on a conference with the HD video, and Fairfield microphone from anywhere. And if you are a Star Wars fan (or have any in your office), Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire versions with Gorilla Glass cover designs will be available in limited editions.

In a post on the official Lenovo (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) blog announcing the device, Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing, said, “Today we are standing at the beginning of the fourth revolution [that] will transform how we work and live — in ways that no one could imagine in the 18th century — or even 18 months ago.”

Key Specs of the Lenovo Yoga 920

9-inch HD or 4K IPS touchscreen

Up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 1TB SSD storage

Two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 and one USB-A 3.0 ports

720p HD Fixed-Focus CMOS Camera with Far-Field Microphones

Active Pen 2 with 4096 levels of sensitivity

Up to 15.5 hours of battery life

Weighs 37 kg / 3.02 lbs

Just like the newly released LV30 phone by Lenovo, the company is making a concerted effort to address creatives with innovative technology. Yuanqing added, “It is [the Yoga 920] Intelligent Transformation — a transformation that is driven by big data, cloud and AI.”

When Can You Get Your Hands on One?

Lenovo said you can get the Yoga 920 now, but on-shelf dates can vary by region and only be available in selected markets.

In the US it will be available in October 2017 with a starting price of $1,329.