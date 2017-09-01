LG V30 Smartphone May be Perfect for Small Business Live Video and Conferencing

With the first F1.6 aperture camera lens, the first glass Crystal Clear Lens, and the first OLED FullVision display, the LG V30 looks to be targeting creators. And if you are small business in need of a professional grade image capturing communications device, the V30 might be the right device for you.

While those firsts the V30 lists are impressive, it doesn’t stop there. You also get Cine Video mode for producing movie-quality videos, premium sound with advanced HiFi Quad DAC, sound tuning by B&O PLAY, and voice recognition.

As more small businesses integrate social media, live video, and conferencing into today’s collaborative workplace, the features the V30 offers make a great deal of sense.

In addressing these particular capabilities, Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company (KRX:066575), said, “With its F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens Camera and Cine Video mode, the LG V30 is designed to help create professional-looking content without professional-level complexity.”

Key Features of the LG V30 Phone

Along with the above features, the V30 comes with everything you expect from a flagship phone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform

6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi)

4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64/128GB UFS 2.0 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Rear dual camera with 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) / 13MP Wide Angle (F1.9/ 120°)

Front camera with 5MP Wide Angle (F2.2 / 90°)

3,300mAh battery

Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS

WiFi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) connectivity

Just like the V20, touted as the perfect phone for creators by Verizon, the V30 has a similar pedigree. Cho added, “The V series has always been demonstrating new practical mobile technologies that contribute to high quality content creation and the V30 has not lost sight of its roots.”

When Can You Get It?

On September 21, the V30 will be available in South Korea. Other regions around the world will follow, including North America, but exact dates have not been announced.

The company also has yet to release a price for the new camera phone. However, LG has said it will be in the neighborhood of its G6 and the V20, so you could end up paying $600 to $800.