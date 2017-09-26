Huge List of National Holidays for Marketing in a Small Business

National Kick Butt Day is coming up. Bet you never heard of that one, did you? Today it seems as if there are national holidays, a national day or national month for everything. In fact, there are over a thousand national holidays, national weeks and national months. Add bank holidays and major religious holidays, and you have one crowded calendar!

National days of observance have become trendy and popular in part because companies have learned to use them for marketing. Just look at social media. Judging from the hashtags for various food days, people days, pet days, medical condition days, military days or industry days — it seems like every single day is a national holiday or national day of observance on Twitter and Instagram.

If you’ve ever wondered, “what national holiday is today?” — we’ve got you covered. Our hand-picked list of national holidays for marketing appears below. But before we get to that list of national days, we have some advice.

How to Use a List of National Holidays for Marketing in a Small Business

Are you in a pet related business, such as dog grooming or pet treats? If so, your customers may be interested in a special spa day you host on National Love Your Pet Day.

Own a coffee shop? Then National Coffee Day could be an awesome opportunity to run a sale on lattes or do a flash Facebook promotion to drive some foot traffic to your cafe.

Or perhaps you do financial planning or business succession planning. In that case you might want to highlight National Employee Ownership Month on your blog to get some attention for your thought leadership in that niche.

Some national observance days are more popular than others, of course. You’ve probably never heard of National Bicarbonate of Soda Day (December 30), and probably never will again. On the other hand, every business owner knows Valentine’s Day — especially florists and candy shop owners.

However, for small businesses, some of the lesser-known national holidays might be your best marketing opportunities. Here’s why.

On a smaller national day you’re less likely to have your marketing campaign overshadowed by Big Mega Corp’s humongous marketing budget.

Some funny national holidays just make people smile, like National Make Your Bed Day on September 11. The fun factor alone could get you mileage (particularly if you run a furniture or mattress store!).

And weird national holidays like National Handbag Day on October 10 grab attention through their sheer … weirdness. Yet a day like that is perfect for marketing in a boutique or fashion eCommerce shop.

10 Ways to Use National Holidays for Marketing

Before we get to our list of national holidays, national weeks and national months below, we have some idea starters for how to use national holidays for marketing:

Use National Holidays on Social Media and in Content Marketing:

Create content for your blog highlighting a national holiday, national week or national month relevant to your business. You can publish the content on the day in question, but if you’re looking for potential search engine traffic, publish a post ahead of time. People may be searching in search engines before the holiday arrives. Then post another when the national holiday starts, linking back to your first one.

Share that content on social media, using the relevant hashtag. Others may find it when they search the hashtag on social media.

Include an image in your social post. Use a tool like Canva or Picmonkey to superimpose the name of the national holiday, the date and any relevant hashtag on the image, too. People love to share images to visibly show their support of national holidays, so a properly labeled image can increase shares.

Use National Holidays As a Reason to Run Sales and Specials:

Put something on sale or offer a special deal in honor of the national day observance.

Publicize your sale, by putting signs in your physical location if you have one.

Distribute details about the special deal to your email list and social media channels in honor of the day, week or month being commemorated.

Use National Holidays As a Theme for Events:

Hold a celebration at your office or physical location in honor of the national holiday.

Invite customers to attend along with your team. It gets both groups more engaged with your business.

Take pictures celebrating the national day (or national week or national month).

Take the celebration online. Load pictures to social channels like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest, using the related hashtag such as #FarmersMarketWeek.

Repurpose the pictures along with a bit of background text about the celebration and use in your next customer newsletter. Or use the pictures to create an engagement-building post for your company blog. Put a blurb and picture in your website’s About page, too, about your celebration and support.

The above 10 quick and easy tips for using national holidays in marketing should get you started. But if you want more ideas for how to use holidays and national days, weeks or months in marketing, read:

Now that you have ideas for how to use national holidays for marketing a small business, let’s find a day or two to use in your marketing, shall we? Scroll down to browse the List of National Holidays for Small Business Marketing.

We’ve also created a downloadable version of the list. Download and save this PDF of the List of National Holidays.

List: Find Out What National Holiday is Today

OCTOBER 2017

OCTOBER 2017 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

Emotional Intelligence Awareness Month

Emotional Wellness Month

Employee Ownership Month

Financial Planning Month

Global Diversity Awareness Month

International Strategic Planning Month

National Bake and Decorate Month

National Cookbook Month

National Cyber Security Awareness Month

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

National Ergonomics Month

National Fair Trade Month

National Work and Family Month

Positive Attitude Month

Right Brainers Rule! Month

Self-Promotion Month

Workplace Politics Awareness Month

OCTOBER 2017 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS

National Work From Home Week, October 1-7 (First Full Week)

Customer Service Week, October 2-6 (First Mon-Fri Week)

Drive Safely Work Week, October 2-6 (Monday to Friday of First Full Week)

Financial Planning Week, October 2-8 (First Monday to Sunday Week)

Veterinary Technicians Week, October 8-14 (Second Week)

Medical Assistants Recognition Week, October 15-21 (Third Full Week)

National Business Women’s Week, October 15-21 (Third Full Week)

National Save For Retirement Week, October 15-21 (Third Full Week)

OCTOBER 2017 NATIONAL DAYS

National Name Your Car Day, October 2

National Techies Day #TechiesDay, October 3

National Manufacturing Day, October 6

National Kick Butt Day, October 9

Native American Day, October 9

Columbus Day, October 9

National Farmer’s Day, October 12

National Train Your Brain Day, October 13

Boss’s Day (or National Boss’s Day), October 16

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, October 16

Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce, October 18

Medical Assistants Recognition Day, October 18

National Get Smart About Credit Day, October 19

Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, October 19

World Statistics Day, October 20

Sweetest Day, October 21

National Cat Day #NationalCatDay, October 29

Halloween, October 31

NOVEMBER 2017

NOVEMBER 2017 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Inspirational Role Models Month

NOVEMBER 2017 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS

International Fraud Awareness Week, November 19-25

Better Conversation Week, November 19-25

National Deal Week, November 22-28

NOVEMBER 2017 NATIONAL DAYS

National Stress Awareness Day #StressAwarenessDay, November 4

Daylight Saving Time Ends (U.S.), November 5

National Cappuccino Day, November 8

Veterans Day, November 11 (observed November 10)

Singles’ Day, November 11

Thanksgiving Day, November 23

Black Friday, November 24

Small Business Saturday #ShopSmall, November 25

Cyber Monday, November 27

National Day of Giving, November 28

Electronic Greetings Day, November 29

Computer Security Day, November 30

Stay Home Because You’re Well Day, November 30

DECEMBER 2017

DECEMBER 2017 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Tie Month

National Write a Business Plan Month

DECEMBER 2017 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS

Kwanzaa, December 26-January 1

Chanukah, December 12 -20

DECEMBER 2017 NATIONAL DAYS

National Pawnbrokers Day, December 6

Miners Day, December 6

Chanukah Begins, December 12

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, December 15

Free Shipping Day, December 15

Christmas Eve, December 24

Christmas, December 25

National Thank You Note Day, December 26

Boxing Day (Canada), December 26

No Interruptions Day #NoInterruptionsDay, December 29

Tick Tock Day, December 29

Make Up Your Mind Day, December 31

New Year’s Eve, December 31

JANUARY 2018

JANUARY 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Hobby Month

National Mentoring Month

JANUARY 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

New Year’s Day, January 1

National Personal Trainer Awareness Day, January 2

Clean Off Your Desk Day #CleanOffYourDeskDay, January 8

National Trivia Day #NationalTriviaDay, January 9

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day #MLKDay, January 15

Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, January 18

National Compliment Day #NationalComplimentDay, January 24

Data Privacy Day #PrivacyAware, January 28

FEBRUARY 2018

FEBRUARY 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

Free and Open Source Software Month

FEBRUARY 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

Groundhog Day, February 2

Super Bowl Sunday #SB52, February 4

Inventors Day #InventorsDay, February 11

National Clean Out Your Computer Day, February 12

Safer Internet Day U.S., February 13

Mardi Gras #MardiGras, February 13

Valentine’s Day #ValentinesDay, February 14

Chinese New Year #YearOfTheDog, February 16

Presidents Day #PresidentsDay, February 19

Love Your Pet Day #LoveYourPetDay, February 20

MARCH 2018

MARCH 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Craft Month

National Credit Education Month

National Nutrition Month

MARCH 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

National Employee Appreciation Day, March 2

National Salesperson Day, March 2

International Women’s Day, March 8

National Proofreading Day, March 8

Daylight Saving Time (U.S.), March 11

Tax Filing Deadline for S Corps and Partnerships – March 15

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17

Spring Begins, March 20

National Ag Day, March 20

National Puppy Day, March 23

Palm Sunday, March 25

National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, March 29

Good Friday, March 30

National I Am in Control Day, March 30

APRIL 2018

APRIL 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

Stress Awareness Month

Records and Information Management Month

APRIL 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

April Fools’ Day, April 1

Easter, April 1

National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day, April 16

Tax Day (1040, Schedule C, and C Corp filing deadline), April 17

National Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, April 19

National Take a Chance Day, April 23

National Administrative Professionals Day #AdministrativeProfessionalsDay, April 25

National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day #COUNTONME, April 26

National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, April 30

MAY 2018

MAY 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Small Business Week #SmallBusinessWeek, April 29 – May 5

MAY 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

May Day, May 1

Law Day, May 1

National Loyalty Day, May 1

National Life Insurance Day, May 2

World Password Day, May 3

Cinco de Mayo, May 5

Mother’s Day, May 13

Ramadan begins, May 15

Memorial Day, May 28

JUNE 2018

JUNE 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Running Day, June 6

Father’s Day, June 17

Summer Begins, June 21

International Day of Yoga, June 21

National Insurance Awareness Day, June 28

National Camera Day, June 29

Social Media Day, June 30

JULY 2018

JULY 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Independent Retailer Month

JULY 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

Independence Day, July 4

Amazon Prime Day [mid-July – exact date TBD] Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, July 19

National System Administrator Appreciation Day, July 27

AUGUST 2018

AUGUST 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Bargain Hunting Week, August 6-12

National Farmers’ Market Week, August 5-11

National Fraud Awareness Week, August 5-11

AUGUST 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

National Bowling Day, August 11

National Garage Sale Day, August 11

National Thrift Shop Day, August 17

National Mail Order Catalog Day, August 18

National Dog Day #NationalDogDay, August 26

SEPTEMBER 2018

SEPTEMBER 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Courtesy Month

National Preparedness Month

Self-Improvement Month

SEPTEMBER 2018 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS

National Payroll Week, September 3-7 (First Week)

Build A Better Image Week, September 16-22 (Third Full Week)

National Indoor Plant Week, September 16-22 (Third Full Week)

National Dog Week, September 23-29 (Always last week)

National Love Your Files Week, September 17-21 (Third Full Monday to Friday Week)

SEPTEMBER 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

U.S. Bowling League Day, September 3

National Labor Day, September 3 (First Monday in September)

National Wildlife Day, September 4

National Newspaper Carrier Day, September 4

National Beer Lover’s Day, September 7

Rosh Hashanah begins, September 9

National Swap Ideas Day, September 10

National Boss / Employee Exchange Day – Monday after Labor Day, September 11

National Day of Encouragement, September 12

National Programmers Day, September 13 (256th Day of the Year)

National Tradesmen Day, September 15

National IT Professionals Day, September 19

American Business Women’s Day, September 22

Car Free Day, September 22

Autumnal Equinox, September 22 (Changes annually)

National Research Administrator Day, September 25

National Situational Awareness Day, September 26

World Tourism Day, September 27

National Drink Beer Day, September 28

National Coffee Day, September 29

International Podcast Day, September 30

National Mud Pack Day, September 30

OCTOBER 2018

OCTOBER 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

Emotional Intelligence Awareness Month

Emotional Wellness Month

Employee Ownership Month

Financial Planning Month

Global Diversity Awareness Month

International Strategic Planning Month

National Bake and Decorate Month

National Cookbook Month

National Cyber Security Awareness Month

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

National Ergonomics Month

National Fair Trade Month

National Work and Family Month

Positive Attitude Month

Right Brainers Rule! Month

Self-Promotion Month

Workplace Politics Awareness Month

OCTOBER 2018 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS

National Work From Home Week, October 7-13 (First Full Week)

Customer Service Week, October 1-5 (First Mon-Fri Week)

Drive Safely Work Week, October 1-5 (Monday to Friday of First Full Week)

Financial Planning Week, October 1-7 (First Monday to Sunday Week)

Veterinary Technicians Week, October 7-13 (Second Week)

Medical Assistants Recognition Week, October 14-20 (Third Full Week)

National Business Women’s Week, October 14-20 (Third Full Week)

National Save For Retirement Week, October 14-20 (Third Full Week)

OCTOBER 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

National Name Your Car Day, October 2

National Techies Day #TechiesDay, October 3

National Manufacturing Day, October 5

National Online Bank Day, October 8

National Kick Butt Day, October 8

Native American Day, October 8

Columbus Day, October 8

National Farmer’s Day, October 12

National Train Your Brain Day, October 13

Boss’s Day (or National Boss’s Day), October 16

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, October 16

Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce, October 17

National Get Smart About Credit Day, October 18

Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, October 18

World Statistics Day, October 20

Sweetest Day, October 20

Medical Assistants Recognition Day, October 24

National Cat Day #NationalCatDay, October 29

Halloween, October 31

NOVEMBER 2018

NOVEMBER 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Inspirational Role Models Month

NOVEMBER 2018 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS

International Fraud Awareness Week, November 18-24

National Deal Week, November 21-27

NOVEMBER 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

National Stress Awareness Day, November 4

Daylight Saving Time Ends (U.S.), November 4

National Cappuccino Day, November 8

Singles’ Day, November 11

Veterans Day, November 11 (observed November 12)

Thanksgiving Day, November 22

Black Friday, November 23

Small Business Saturday #ShopSmall, November 24

Cyber Monday, November 26

National Day of Giving, November 27

Electronic Greetings Day, November 29

Computer Security Day, November 30

Stay Home Because You’re Well Day, November 30

DECEMBER 2018

DECEMBER 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Tie Month

National Write a Business Plan Month

Operation Santa Paws (December 1-December 24)

DECEMBER 2018 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS

Kwanzaa, December 26-January 1

Chanukah December 12 -20

DECEMBER 2018 NATIONAL DAYS

Chanukah Begins, December 2

National Pawnbrokers Day, December 6

Miners Day, December 6

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, December 15

Free Shipping Day, Mid December (changes annually)

Christmas Eve, December 24

Christmas, December 25

National Thank You Note Day, December 26

Boxing Day (Canada), December 26

No Interruptions Day, December 28

Tick Tock Day, December 29

Make Up Your Mind Day, December 31

New Year’s Eve, December 31

So the next time someone asks, “what national holiday is today?” — you won’t be without an answer.

Please note: some in the above list of national holidays are repeated quarterly, such as Get to Know Your Customers Day. Other days or weeks change from year to year.

And don’t forget to check out the following additional tips for national holiday marketing:

Download a PDF of the list of national holidays.

