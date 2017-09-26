Huge List of National Holidays for Marketing in a Small Business

National Kick Butt Day is coming up. Bet you never heard of that one, did you? Today it seems as if there are national holidays, a national day or national month for everything. In fact, there are over a thousand national holidays, national weeks and national months. Add bank holidays and major religious holidays, and you have one crowded calendar!
National days of observance have become trendy and popular in part because companies have learned to use them for marketing. Just look at social media. Judging from the hashtags for various food days, people days, pet days, medical condition days, military days or industry days — it seems like every single day is a national holiday or national day of observance on Twitter and Instagram.
If you’ve ever wondered, “what national holiday is today?” — we’ve got you covered. Our hand-picked list of national holidays for marketing appears below. But before we get to that list of national days, we have some advice.
How to Use a List of National Holidays for Marketing in a Small Business
Are you in a pet related business, such as dog grooming or pet treats? If so, your customers may be interested in a special spa day you host on National Love Your Pet Day.
Own a coffee shop? Then National Coffee Day could be an awesome opportunity to run a sale on lattes or do a flash Facebook promotion to drive some foot traffic to your cafe.
Or perhaps you do financial planning or business succession planning. In that case you might want to highlight National Employee Ownership Month on your blog to get some attention for your thought leadership in that niche.
Some national observance days are more popular than others, of course. You’ve probably never heard of National Bicarbonate of Soda Day (December 30), and probably never will again. On the other hand, every business owner knows Valentine’s Day — especially florists and candy shop owners.
However, for small businesses, some of the lesser-known national holidays might be your best marketing opportunities. Here’s why.
- On a smaller national day you’re less likely to have your marketing campaign overshadowed by Big Mega Corp’s humongous marketing budget.
- Some funny national holidays just make people smile, like National Make Your Bed Day on September 11. The fun factor alone could get you mileage (particularly if you run a furniture or mattress store!).
- And weird national holidays like National Handbag Day on October 10 grab attention through their sheer … weirdness. Yet a day like that is perfect for marketing in a boutique or fashion eCommerce shop.
10 Ways to Use National Holidays for Marketing
Before we get to our list of national holidays, national weeks and national months below, we have some idea starters for how to use national holidays for marketing:
Use National Holidays on Social Media and in Content Marketing:
- Create content for your blog highlighting a national holiday, national week or national month relevant to your business. You can publish the content on the day in question, but if you’re looking for potential search engine traffic, publish a post ahead of time. People may be searching in search engines before the holiday arrives. Then post another when the national holiday starts, linking back to your first one.
- Share that content on social media, using the relevant hashtag. Others may find it when they search the hashtag on social media.
- Include an image in your social post. Use a tool like Canva or Picmonkey to superimpose the name of the national holiday, the date and any relevant hashtag on the image, too. People love to share images to visibly show their support of national holidays, so a properly labeled image can increase shares.
Use National Holidays As a Reason to Run Sales and Specials:
- Put something on sale or offer a special deal in honor of the national day observance.
- Publicize your sale, by putting signs in your physical location if you have one.
- Distribute details about the special deal to your email list and social media channels in honor of the day, week or month being commemorated.
Use National Holidays As a Theme for Events:
- Hold a celebration at your office or physical location in honor of the national holiday.
- Invite customers to attend along with your team. It gets both groups more engaged with your business.
- Take pictures celebrating the national day (or national week or national month).
- Take the celebration online. Load pictures to social channels like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest, using the related hashtag such as #FarmersMarketWeek.
- Repurpose the pictures along with a bit of background text about the celebration and use in your next customer newsletter. Or use the pictures to create an engagement-building post for your company blog. Put a blurb and picture in your website’s About page, too, about your celebration and support.
The above 10 quick and easy tips for using national holidays in marketing should get you started. But if you want more ideas for how to use holidays and national days, weeks or months in marketing, read:
Now that you have ideas for how to use national holidays for marketing a small business, let’s find a day or two to use in your marketing, shall we? Scroll down to browse the List of National Holidays for Small Business Marketing.
We’ve also created a downloadable version of the list. Download and save this PDF of the List of National Holidays.
List: Find Out What National Holiday is Today
OCTOBER 2017
OCTOBER 2017 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
Emotional Intelligence Awareness Month
Emotional Wellness Month
Employee Ownership Month
Financial Planning Month
Global Diversity Awareness Month
International Strategic Planning Month
National Bake and Decorate Month
National Cookbook Month
National Cyber Security Awareness Month
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
National Ergonomics Month
National Fair Trade Month
National Work and Family Month
Positive Attitude Month
Right Brainers Rule! Month
Self-Promotion Month
Workplace Politics Awareness Month
OCTOBER 2017 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS
National Work From Home Week, October 1-7 (First Full Week)
Customer Service Week, October 2-6 (First Mon-Fri Week)
Drive Safely Work Week, October 2-6 (Monday to Friday of First Full Week)
Financial Planning Week, October 2-8 (First Monday to Sunday Week)
Veterinary Technicians Week, October 8-14 (Second Week)
Medical Assistants Recognition Week, October 15-21 (Third Full Week)
National Business Women’s Week, October 15-21 (Third Full Week)
National Save For Retirement Week, October 15-21 (Third Full Week)
OCTOBER 2017 NATIONAL DAYS
National Name Your Car Day, October 2
National Techies Day #TechiesDay, October 3
National Manufacturing Day, October 6
National Kick Butt Day, October 9
Native American Day, October 9
Columbus Day, October 9
National Farmer’s Day, October 12
National Train Your Brain Day, October 13
Boss’s Day (or National Boss’s Day), October 16
National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, October 16
Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce, October 18
Medical Assistants Recognition Day, October 18
National Get Smart About Credit Day, October 19
Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, October 19
World Statistics Day, October 20
Sweetest Day, October 21
National Cat Day #NationalCatDay, October 29
Halloween, October 31
NOVEMBER 2017
NOVEMBER 2017 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Inspirational Role Models Month
NOVEMBER 2017 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS
International Fraud Awareness Week, November 19-25
Better Conversation Week, November 19-25
National Deal Week, November 22-28
NOVEMBER 2017 NATIONAL DAYS
National Stress Awareness Day #StressAwarenessDay, November 4
Daylight Saving Time Ends (U.S.), November 5
National Cappuccino Day, November 8
Veterans Day, November 11 (observed November 10)
Singles’ Day, November 11
Thanksgiving Day, November 23
Black Friday, November 24
Small Business Saturday #ShopSmall, November 25
Cyber Monday, November 27
National Day of Giving, November 28
Electronic Greetings Day, November 29
Computer Security Day, November 30
Stay Home Because You’re Well Day, November 30
DECEMBER 2017
DECEMBER 2017 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Tie Month
National Write a Business Plan Month
DECEMBER 2017 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS
Kwanzaa, December 26-January 1
Chanukah, December 12 -20
DECEMBER 2017 NATIONAL DAYS
National Pawnbrokers Day, December 6
Miners Day, December 6
Chanukah Begins, December 12
National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, December 15
Free Shipping Day, December 15
Christmas Eve, December 24
Christmas, December 25
National Thank You Note Day, December 26
Boxing Day (Canada), December 26
No Interruptions Day #NoInterruptionsDay, December 29
Tick Tock Day, December 29
Make Up Your Mind Day, December 31
New Year’s Eve, December 31
JANUARY 2018
JANUARY 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Hobby Month
National Mentoring Month
JANUARY 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
New Year’s Day, January 1
National Personal Trainer Awareness Day, January 2
Clean Off Your Desk Day #CleanOffYourDeskDay, January 8
National Trivia Day #NationalTriviaDay, January 9
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day #MLKDay, January 15
Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, January 18
National Compliment Day #NationalComplimentDay, January 24
Data Privacy Day #PrivacyAware, January 28
FEBRUARY 2018
FEBRUARY 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
Free and Open Source Software Month
FEBRUARY 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
Groundhog Day, February 2
Super Bowl Sunday #SB52, February 4
Inventors Day #InventorsDay, February 11
National Clean Out Your Computer Day, February 12
Safer Internet Day U.S., February 13
Mardi Gras #MardiGras, February 13
Valentine’s Day #ValentinesDay, February 14
Chinese New Year #YearOfTheDog, February 16
Presidents Day #PresidentsDay, February 19
Love Your Pet Day #LoveYourPetDay, February 20
MARCH 2018
MARCH 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Craft Month
National Credit Education Month
National Nutrition Month
MARCH 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
National Employee Appreciation Day, March 2
National Salesperson Day, March 2
International Women’s Day, March 8
National Proofreading Day, March 8
Daylight Saving Time (U.S.), March 11
Tax Filing Deadline for S Corps and Partnerships – March 15
St. Patrick’s Day, March 17
Spring Begins, March 20
National Ag Day, March 20
National Puppy Day, March 23
Palm Sunday, March 25
National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, March 29
Good Friday, March 30
National I Am in Control Day, March 30
APRIL 2018
APRIL 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
Stress Awareness Month
Records and Information Management Month
APRIL 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
April Fools’ Day, April 1
Easter, April 1
National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day, April 16
Tax Day (1040, Schedule C, and C Corp filing deadline), April 17
National Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, April 19
National Take a Chance Day, April 23
National Administrative Professionals Day #AdministrativeProfessionalsDay, April 25
National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day #COUNTONME, April 26
National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, April 30
MAY 2018
MAY 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Small Business Week #SmallBusinessWeek, April 29 – May 5
MAY 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
May Day, May 1
Law Day, May 1
National Loyalty Day, May 1
National Life Insurance Day, May 2
World Password Day, May 3
Cinco de Mayo, May 5
Mother’s Day, May 13
Ramadan begins, May 15
Memorial Day, May 28
JUNE 2018
JUNE 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Running Day, June 6
Father’s Day, June 17
Summer Begins, June 21
International Day of Yoga, June 21
National Insurance Awareness Day, June 28
National Camera Day, June 29
Social Media Day, June 30
JULY 2018
JULY 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Independent Retailer Month
JULY 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
Independence Day, July 4
Amazon Prime Day [mid-July – exact date TBD] Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, July 19
National System Administrator Appreciation Day, July 27
AUGUST 2018
AUGUST 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Bargain Hunting Week, August 6-12
National Farmers’ Market Week, August 5-11
National Fraud Awareness Week, August 5-11
AUGUST 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
National Bowling Day, August 11
National Garage Sale Day, August 11
National Thrift Shop Day, August 17
National Mail Order Catalog Day, August 18
National Dog Day #NationalDogDay, August 26
SEPTEMBER 2018
SEPTEMBER 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Courtesy Month
National Preparedness Month
Self-Improvement Month
SEPTEMBER 2018 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS
National Payroll Week, September 3-7 (First Week)
Build A Better Image Week, September 16-22 (Third Full Week)
National Indoor Plant Week, September 16-22 (Third Full Week)
National Dog Week, September 23-29 (Always last week)
National Love Your Files Week, September 17-21 (Third Full Monday to Friday Week)
SEPTEMBER 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
U.S. Bowling League Day, September 3
National Labor Day, September 3 (First Monday in September)
National Wildlife Day, September 4
National Newspaper Carrier Day, September 4
National Beer Lover’s Day, September 7
Rosh Hashanah begins, September 9
National Swap Ideas Day, September 10
National Boss / Employee Exchange Day – Monday after Labor Day, September 11
National Day of Encouragement, September 12
National Programmers Day, September 13 (256th Day of the Year)
National Tradesmen Day, September 15
National IT Professionals Day, September 19
American Business Women’s Day, September 22
Car Free Day, September 22
Autumnal Equinox, September 22 (Changes annually)
National Research Administrator Day, September 25
National Situational Awareness Day, September 26
World Tourism Day, September 27
National Drink Beer Day, September 28
National Coffee Day, September 29
International Podcast Day, September 30
National Mud Pack Day, September 30
OCTOBER 2018
OCTOBER 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
Emotional Intelligence Awareness Month
Emotional Wellness Month
Employee Ownership Month
Financial Planning Month
Global Diversity Awareness Month
International Strategic Planning Month
National Bake and Decorate Month
National Cookbook Month
National Cyber Security Awareness Month
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
National Ergonomics Month
National Fair Trade Month
National Work and Family Month
Positive Attitude Month
Right Brainers Rule! Month
Self-Promotion Month
Workplace Politics Awareness Month
OCTOBER 2018 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS
National Work From Home Week, October 7-13 (First Full Week)
Customer Service Week, October 1-5 (First Mon-Fri Week)
Drive Safely Work Week, October 1-5 (Monday to Friday of First Full Week)
Financial Planning Week, October 1-7 (First Monday to Sunday Week)
Veterinary Technicians Week, October 7-13 (Second Week)
Medical Assistants Recognition Week, October 14-20 (Third Full Week)
National Business Women’s Week, October 14-20 (Third Full Week)
National Save For Retirement Week, October 14-20 (Third Full Week)
OCTOBER 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
National Name Your Car Day, October 2
National Techies Day #TechiesDay, October 3
National Manufacturing Day, October 5
National Online Bank Day, October 8
National Kick Butt Day, October 8
Native American Day, October 8
Columbus Day, October 8
National Farmer’s Day, October 12
National Train Your Brain Day, October 13
Boss’s Day (or National Boss’s Day), October 16
National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, October 16
Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce, October 17
National Get Smart About Credit Day, October 18
Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, October 18
World Statistics Day, October 20
Sweetest Day, October 20
Medical Assistants Recognition Day, October 24
National Cat Day #NationalCatDay, October 29
Halloween, October 31
NOVEMBER 2018
NOVEMBER 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Inspirational Role Models Month
NOVEMBER 2018 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS
International Fraud Awareness Week, November 18-24
National Deal Week, November 21-27
NOVEMBER 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
National Stress Awareness Day, November 4
Daylight Saving Time Ends (U.S.), November 4
National Cappuccino Day, November 8
Singles’ Day, November 11
Veterans Day, November 11 (observed November 12)
Thanksgiving Day, November 22
Black Friday, November 23
Small Business Saturday #ShopSmall, November 24
Cyber Monday, November 26
National Day of Giving, November 27
Electronic Greetings Day, November 29
Computer Security Day, November 30
Stay Home Because You’re Well Day, November 30
DECEMBER 2018
DECEMBER 2018 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS
National Tie Month
National Write a Business Plan Month
Operation Santa Paws (December 1-December 24)
DECEMBER 2018 WEEKLY HOLIDAYS
Kwanzaa, December 26-January 1
Chanukah December 12 -20
DECEMBER 2018 NATIONAL DAYS
Chanukah Begins, December 2
National Pawnbrokers Day, December 6
Miners Day, December 6
National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, December 15
Free Shipping Day, Mid December (changes annually)
Christmas Eve, December 24
Christmas, December 25
National Thank You Note Day, December 26
Boxing Day (Canada), December 26
No Interruptions Day, December 28
Tick Tock Day, December 29
Make Up Your Mind Day, December 31
New Year’s Eve, December 31
So the next time someone asks, “what national holiday is today?” — you won’t be without an answer.
Please note: some in the above list of national holidays are repeated quarterly, such as Get to Know Your Customers Day. Other days or weeks change from year to year.
“Some funny national holidays just make people smile, like National Make Your Bed Day on September 11.”
Really? Whoever came up with that day for that ‘funny’ holiday must have a screw loose.
There’s NOTHING funny about September 11. That day should be used for reflection and remembrance.
Perhaps they will change it Lori.