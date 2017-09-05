LiveShopCast Turns Your eCommerce or Retail Store Into a Home Shopping Channel

Video lets you make more impactful connections with your audience, which gives you a better chance to turn them into customers. If the video is live, the impact is even greater. This has led many platforms to deploy live video, but what LiveShopCast has done is to directly drive eCommerce revenue at the same time.

LiveShopCast Powered by uZoom

With LiveShopCast powered by uZoom, you can launch a live home shopping channel from your home or small business and give your brand another outlet for engaging with your audience.

The Problem With Regular Live Video for eCommerce

Whether it is Facebook Live, Periscope, SnapChat or YouTube, their limitations quickly become obvious when you want to carryout ecommerce transactions. In a release, John Kueber, CEO of uZoom, which developed LiveShopCast, said, “We solved that. Our sellers can be streaming cash during their live broadcast. Our easy to use mobile app has a seamless end to end sales experience for the customer.”

How Does LiveShopCast Work?

After you download the app and create a LiveShopCast profile, you can add your products and checkout options. You can use your existing shopping or payment processing to do this.

Once you have setup these options, you schedule your show, send out invitations, and promote it. The only thing you need to start your live video feed is your smartphone and a camera stand. When the time arrives, you broadcast your show live.

LiveShopCast also includes a recording option so you can review your show and improve your performance for future events.

Cost

LiveShopCast has three different tiers, and they all come with a 14 day free trial. The cheapest version, or Try It, comes in at $19 per month with one LiveShopCast and up to 10 shoppers per event every month. Direct Seller gives you four LiveShopCast events every month and up to 50 shoppers per event for $99 per month. With eCommerce Leader, the rate jumps to $199 per month, and for this price you get four LiveShopCast events every month and up to 200 shoppers per event.

Why Use Video For Your Small Business?

The first reason is the growth of video. According to Cisco’s Visual Networking Index, 80 percent of all consumer internet traffic will be video by 2019. And this growth is translating to a direct impact on businesses. Using video marketing has resulted in having a direct impact on the business of 76.5 percent of marketers and small business owners.

With a 14-day free trial, you can give LiveShopCast a go and see for yourself.