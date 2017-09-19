About Us   |   Advertise

Millennials Not Replacing Older Business Owners, Stats Say

by In Startup 0
64
Shares
|
63
Print This Article
1
1
Email this Article

64
Shares
63
1
1
Email this Article Print This Article
What is Behind the Low Number of Millennial Entrepreneurs?

As older entrepreneurs retire, the hope would be that younger generations would step up to replace them. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, as some recent reports have indicated that millennials in particular are starting businesses at lower rates than previous generations.

According to Federal Reserve data, the share of people under 30 who own a business has fallen by 65 percent since the 1980s. And that figure is now at a quarter century low.

Those figures seem to go against the popular notion that millennials are inherently entrepreneurial. In fact, reports have found that 60 percent of millennials consider themselves to be entrepreneurial. But setting up an Etsy shop or driving for Uber on the weekend isn’t exactly helping communities fill up the storefronts in their business districts.

What’s Behind the Low Number of Millennial Entrepreneurs?

Of course, there are many reasons why millennials might not be up for the task of filling up those main street storefronts. One of the biggest reasons is likely related to the huge amount of student loan debt that millennials find themselves struggling to overcome. There’s also more non-traditional options for aspiring entrepreneurs to consider that don’t involve spending big on a storefront — including everything from freelancing to renting out extra space on Airbnb. And finally, some millennials might just not be ready quite yet. According to a recent Forbes article, one’s 40s have been identified as the most popular time for starting a business. And millennials just haven’t reached that age yet.

There’s no simple answer for increasing entrepreneurship among millennials and other younger generations. And it’s entirely possible that most young people will simply opt for less risky forms of entrepreneurship. But as Baby Boomers and other older entrepreneurs retire or shutter their businesses, that leaves a lot of open space and opportunities for others.

So no matter your age, this generational gap leaves plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurs. If you have the means and the drive, you can grab hold of this opportunity to start a business and support your community in the process.

Business Partners Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You