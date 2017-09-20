About Us   |   Advertise

Hobby Lobby Controversy Shows ANYTHING Can Cause a Crisis for Your Brand

by In Retail Trends 0
94
Shares
|
89
Print This Article
4
1
Email this Article

94
Shares
89
4
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Hobby Lobby Marketing Controversy Shows ANYTHING Can Cause a Crisis for Your Brand

Hobby Lobby has gained some viral attention recently — but not necessarily the right kind.

A Facebook user named Daniell Rider posted a photo of a vase containing some decor resembling raw cotton stems being sold at a local Hobby Lobby. The caption to the photo read: “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton … A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves. A little sensitivity goes a long way. PLEASE REMOVE THIS ‘décor.”

The photo has since been shared more than 16,000 times and has more than 175,000 comments. Not all of the comments are negative though. In fact, a fair amount of commenters seem to support Hobby Lobby and not see anything offensive about the decor. Others called for a boycott of the craft store chain.

This isn’t the first time a business has faced controversy over something that might seem innocuous to the average customer. But if you’re thinking about releasing a new product or service or even changing up your marketing or branding, it’s important that you consider how those changes might appear to all of your customers.

Clearly, not all Hobby Lobby customers are offended by the decor. But some are. And the company could have potentially avoided the controversy altogether if it had considered the historical context of raw cotton and how selling such a product might appear to the public.

Consider the Potential for a Marketing Controversy

Others might argue this controversy is simply the result of oversensitivity and something that will blow over with time. Business owners must decide individually what image they want their brand to project. And that means considering any potential controversy that might come your way. When those controversies do come up, you must quickly and deliberately come up with a response that will fit with your company’s values and goals.

Hobby Lobby Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You