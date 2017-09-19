Want to Be Successful in Business? Make Your Bed in the Morning (INFOGRAPHIC)

Every business owner has a unique entrepreneurial journey, but there are a few traits that most successful entrepreneurs have in common. Waking up early and being active happen to be two of them.

That’s what data compiled by serviced apartment agent, SilverDoor, seems to suggest.

Morning Habits of Successful People

Early to Rise

Data shows successful people prefer getting up early to have some much-deserved me time. PepsiCo CEO, Indra Nooyi, for instance, wakes up as early as 4 am. Disney CEO, Bob Iger, is also an early riser, getting up every day at 4:30 am.

Most of these successful entrepreneurs and influencers have an optimistic view of life. And that could be attributed to their habit of writing notes of gratitude in the morning.

Make the Bed

Surprisingly enough, the seemingly innocuous task of making the bed is quite a useful way to start the day.

Charles Duhigg, author of The Power of Habit, in fact refers to bed making as a keystone habit, which is a good decision that begins a chain of other good decisions throughout the day.

Eat Well and Hydrate

The importance of a nutritious meal to kick start the day cannot be stressed enough.

Experts believe starting the day with healthy food and plenty of water makes people less stressed and less tense. It also helps you stay focused as you’re not distracted by your growling tummy.

Ideally, you should aim for around three glasses of water early in the morning to stay hydrated. As for food, healthy proteins and fats are the best option.

To find out the other early morning habits of some of the most successful business CEOs, check out the infographic below.