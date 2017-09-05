Nest Unveils New Smart Thermostat to Help Your Small Business Save Even More

With the average monthly commercial energy bill coming in at $670 nationwide in 2015, the new Nest Thermostat E may be a welcome option in two ways. First, the company says the new Nest continue to save your business money by managing your energy usage. Second, the device is also $80 cheaper than its predecessor.

The original Nest thermostat was launched in 2011, and at $249 it is still a worthwhile investment because of the money it saves you. The Nest Thermostat E comes in at $169, and this price point might be the push many small businesses need to buy it.

In addition, Matt Rogers, co-founder and chief product officer at Nest explains, “The more subtle look and feel of the Nest Thermostat E will seamlessly blend into any environment. It’s everything our customers have come to know and love from Nest thermostats with a renewed focus on user simplicity and control.”

How is Nest Thermostat E Different?

A new industrial design makes the E more understated. The display is frosted and it is enclosed with a white exterior ring. This is the only color it comes in, unlike the original version which gives you four options.

The frosted display doesn’t absorb light so it looks grey when it is off. When it is on, it uses an ambient light sensor with the right illumination to display text and images.

When it comes to functionality, the new devices scheduling has been simplified. (Scheduling is the functionality that allows you to set temperatures throughout the day and week based on climate control needs.) This includes a pre-set schedule so you can start saving energy out of the box. However, just like the previous Nest it can be managed directly from the Nest app and learn your schedule.

The dimensions of the E are slightly different with a diameter of 3.19 inches compared to the regular Nest at 3.3 inches.

One downside seems to be compatibility with existing heating and cooling systems. While the original Nest claims compatibility with 95 percent of heating and cooling systems, the E seems to be compatible with fewer. However, the company says the E works with most systems.

All the other features are basically the same. The device turns off automatically when it detects nobody is home. You can change the temperature from anywhere and the device works with Nest program connected products, and sends alerts if the heating or cooling system needs attention.

How Much Does The Nest Thermostat Save?

According to Nest, its thermostat has saved people an average of 10 to 12 percent on heating and 15 percent on cooling. For small businesses, this can add up to hundreds of dollar every year. When combined with other energy saving solutions, the new Nest Thermostat E should be a good option.