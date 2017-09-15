[POLL] What’s Your Go-To Small Business Funding Source?

In the recently released Small Business Trends Magazine Finance Edition, the focus is on small business loans and other funding options.

It’s an important issue! When you’re seeking to start a new business or expanding an existing one, it often takes money. And that includes money you currently don’t have.

Where Do You Go When Seeking Money To Expand Or Start a New Venture?

Yes, in an ideal world, you might have existing funds from retiring after long-time employment, a large savings account or money from selling a previous venture.

But realistically, this isn’t always going to be the case. And you don’t want your next great business idea to be held up by a lack of cash.

What’s Your Go-To Small Business Funding Source?

So when you need money to start your next business or perhaps expand an existing business into a new market, where do you turn?

Let us know in the poll below.

What’s Your Go-To Small Business Funding Source? Big Bank

Small Bank

Credit Union

Institutional Lender

Alternative Lender

Friends and Family

Line of Credit

Something Else View Results / See All Polls