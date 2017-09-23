Sales World Offers Online Event for Businesses Looking to Improve Numbers

Looking to improve your small business sales without traveling or paying big for an expensive conference?

There’s an upcoming event that can help you boost your sales and learn about all the most effective sales techniques without even leaving your desk. Sales World takes place on November 8 and 9 and is entirely online and on demand. So you can attend right from your own home or office.

And that’s not the only upcoming event that might be able to help your small business. There are also conferences for franchisees, tech businesses, marketers and rule breakers.

Check out the full list for more on Sales World and other upcoming small business events.

Northern CA Franchise Business Expo

September 26, 2017, Palo Alto, Calif.

Exclusive opportunity to meet face to face with select franchisors expanding in the San Francisco Bay Area, funding specialist, gov’t agencies, and other resources to help you embark in your entrepreneurial journey! Sponsored by Silicon Valley SCORE.

ONTRApalooza

October 04, 2017, Santa Barbara, Calif.

ONTRApalooza is a three-day conference for entrepreneurs, marketers and business leaders packed to the brim with hands-on workshops, in-depth software sessions, and inspiring keynotes from leading experts. Join in on Oct. 4 – 6, 2017 to learn the strategies that are getting results now. Leave prepared to make a bigger impact.

Rule Breaker Awards Ceremony

October 24, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

On October 24, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Rule Breaker Awards will honor and celebrate those entrepreneurs who have succeeded by doing it their way in a ceremony featuring the Rule Breaker of the Year and Rule Breaker Award winners.

NextCon

October 23, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

At NextCon, you’ll gain:

– Proven techniques to garner higher customer satisfaction.

– Insider strategies from leading experts to help you provide amazing customer service.

– Methods of engaging your employees to better deliver on your customer experience.

– Hands-on training with Nextiva’s technology and products so you can take advantage of tools you already have, or learn about new ones.

Sales World 2017

November 08, 2017, Online

Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference

November 14, 2017, Online

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

