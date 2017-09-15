About Us   |   Advertise

72 Present of Small Business Owners Feel Overwhelmed (INFOGRAPHIC)

Small Business Owner Productivity Tips

Small business owners have too much to do in too little time. Not surprisingly, a majority of them (72 percent) feel overwhelmed by their roles and responsibilities.

That’s according to a new survey by management consulting company The Alternative Board. Data from the survey has been turned into an infographic by the National Federation of Independent Business.

Improving Productivity is a Challenge for Small Business Owners

Because they often feel overburdened, 60 percent of business owners said they would like to have more time over less work.

When asked about the key productivity challenge they face, most business owners (39 percent) said finding paperwork is their biggest time waster. Poor time management (38 percent) is also a bane for most small business owners.

Steps Business Owners Think Will Improve Their Productivity

Interestingly, small business owners seem to know what exactly needs to be done to become more productive.

Sixty-four percent feel they need to delegate more responsibility while 56 percent believe communication is key to enhancing their productivity.

Small Business Owner Productivity Tips

As a small business owner, you’re most likely inundated with urgent tasks every day. Getting everything done on time is a challenge, but it doesn’t have to overwhelm you.

There are some simple steps you can take to ease your work pressure. For example, you can start making lists to prioritize your tasks and plan properly. It is also a good idea for you to develop your employees’ leadership skills to allocate your work to different resources.

To understand whether you’re doing well or not, assess your productivity from time to time. Once a month, go back to your list to see outstanding tasks that require your immediate attention.

By staying organized, you will have more time and convenience to juggle work and personal commitments.

To know more, check out the infographic below:

Small Business Owner Productivity Tips

Images: The Alternative Board

Shubhomita Bose

Shubhomita Bose Shubhomita Bose is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. She covers key studies and surveys about the small business market, along with general small business news. She draws on 8 years of experience in copywriting, marketing and communications, having worked extensively on creating content for small and medium sized enterprises.

