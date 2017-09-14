About Us   |   Advertise

Small Business Trends Magazine Finance Edition Out Now!

by In Announcements 0
2
Shares
|
Print This Article
1
1
Email this Article

2
Shares
1
1
Email this Article Print This Article

The latest edition of Small Business Trends magazine hits the newsstand today. You can download your copy of the Finance edition for September right here.

In this edition, we’re tackling the challenges small businesses currently face with loans and finance. There are so many small business owners who would love to get approved for a loan or some other funding to grow their company, but the struggle persists.

Did you know that 72 pecent of small businesses, on average, are rejected for a bank loan? That’s a daunting figure.

But this latest edition of the magazine is chock full of information on how you can improve your odds.

There’s our cover story on tips for getting approved for a loan. And we also cover the mistakes small businesses commonly make when applying for a loan. Avoid these pitfalls and the chances of getting approved go up.

We’ve also got advice on the things every small business needs in place to get approved for a loan backed by the Small Business Administration. And we also spoke to an expert who advises on things the SBA can do to help small businesses get access to more capital.

Alternate Lending and Financing

If a bank loan doesn’t seem to be doable, there are other options, too. The internet has spawned a raft of new companies in the small business financing business. There are even places that help you get access to funds for specific needs, such as new equipment upgrades.

We spoke with several experts in these areas and have a full breakdown of the options currently available to small businesses when their banks keep saying ‘No’.

The best part is, Small Business Trends magazine is FREE and available for download today.

Desktop Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼

Joshua Sophy - Assistant Editor

Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Assistant Editor for Small Business Trends and the Head of Content Partnerships. A journalist with 17 years of experience in traditional and online media, Joshua got his start in the newspaper business in Pennsylvania. His experience includes being a beat reporter covering daily news. He eventually founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press, covering his hometown. Joshua supervises the day-to-day operations of Small Business Trends' busy editorial department including the editorial calendar and outgoing assignments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You