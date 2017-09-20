About Us   |   Advertise

Constellation Energy’s “Dimes to Dollars” Webinar Provides Energy Conservation Tips for SMB’s

From changing the light bulbs you use to choosing tools to help you win the thermostat wars in the office and more, there’s a wide range of options when trying to keep energy costs low for your business.

That’s why Constellation Energy and Small Business Trends have teamed up to bring you this webinar, “Dimes to Dollars: Use Apps, Conserve Energy and Recycle to Control Your Budget.”

The webinar, scheduled for Thursday, October 5, at 2 p.m. ET, is hosted by Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell, with panelists Michael Cammon, Director of Digital Marketing and Development at Constellation Energy, and Ivana Taylor, founder of DIY Marketers.

Register Now!

If you’re looking for ways to improve your small business’s bottom line beyond the obvious boosting of revenue, don’t miss this webinar!

Did you know businesses in the U.S. spend a combined $60 billion on energy a year? Imagine if you could break off even a fraction of this in energy savings for your business in the coming year.

The webinar will cover plenty of ground. Besides replacing your existing incandescent bulbs and getting control of the thermostat in your office, how about:

  • Performing an energy audit,
  • Installing landscaping outside your business to make cooling cheaper in the summer months and heating cheaper in the winter,
  • Learning to better manage energy usage and costs,
  • Taking advantage of tax incentives for conserving energy,
  • And, yes, looking at the possibility of switching your energy provider!

In this webinar, you’ll also learn some incredible stats — like the percentage of your energy budget that actually goes to lighting. (It’s lower than you think!)

How much money could you save simply by turning off your computer when it’s not in use? Find out by listening in.

And that’s not all!

Small businesses can also cut costs and build employee morale by through recycling. This includes things like recycling ink and toner cartridges and going paperless in your office — or as near to paperless as possible. Using apps and other software for note taking and other written communication is an excellent start.

Webinar Details

What: Webinar: “Dimes to Dollars: Use Apps, Conserve Energy and Recycle to Control Your Budget”

Who:

  • Sponsor: Constellation Energy
  • Small Business Trends CEO, Anita Campbell
  • Director of Digital Marketing and Development at Constellation Energy, Michael Cammon
  • Ivana Taylor, Founder of DIY Marketers

When: Thursday, October 5, at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT)

Register Now!

Light Bulbs Photo via Shutterstock

Shawn Hessinger - Editor

