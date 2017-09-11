Microsoft and Adobe Partner to Offer Small Businesses e-Signature and Team Communications

In September of 2016 Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen announced a partnership in the Azure cloud environment. The goal was to help businesses transform customer engagement. Almost one year later, they have expanded the partnership to include e-signatures and team communications.

Addressing The Changing Digital Workforce

Small and large businesses now rely on digital technology to carry out more of their day to day operations. And as companies become paperless, e-signatures will play a bigger role in signing contracts and finalizing deals. This is where Adobe Sign comes in as part of the partnership. Adobe Sign is an e-signature service in Adobe Document Cloud.

Microsoft will make Microsoft Teams, a new chat-based workspace in Microsoft Office 365 available for Adobe and its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud solutions. And Microsoft will also make Adobe Marketing Cloud its preferred marketing service for Dynamics 365 Enterprise edition.

In Adobe’s press release, Peggy Johnson, executive vice president of Business Development for Microsoft said, “Together with Adobe, we’re committed to fostering creativity and a culture of teamwork for our shared customers, so they can unlock the opportunities of today’s rapidly evolving workplace.”

For small businesses in a creative field, using many of the Adobe tools, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and others, will make it possible to efficiently collaborate, communicate and drive decision-making efficiently across devices.

Businesses using Microsoft Office 365 and its other services means being able to sign documents quickly with Adobe Sign. It will introduce yet another level of efficiency in the way you run your company.

Abhay Parasnis, Adobe Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, said on the company blog, “This partnership brings together leaders in document and productivity software to redefine the modern enterprise experience on how work gets done, creating an environment where employees using the best productivity tools available enjoy a seamless work experience no matter where they are.”

Future of the Strategic Partnership Between Adobe and Microsoft

Microsoft and Adobe are increasing their partnerships with more integrations. This will create standardized models for marketing and business applications between companies. They will be able to connect customer touchpoints across their businesses and strengthen relationships while driving brand loyalty and growth.

Adobe said customers can expect to see the first integrations resulting from this partnership in the coming weeks.