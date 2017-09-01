25 Sites Where You Can Sell Photos Online When Building a Photography Business

Work as a portrait photographer or as a freelancer in advertising or the media aren’t the only options when building your photography business. Whether you’re an amateur photographer with some quality photos you think people may be willing to pay for, or a professional photographer looking to sell your photos on different platforms, the internet is awash with websites where you can sell photos.

Where to Sell Photos Online

If you’re wondering where to sell photos online, check out the following 25 sites.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock is designed for all levels of photographers. Shutterstock users upload images and retain copyright, earning up to 30% of the sales price, dependent on the size of the image.

iStock

iStock is perfect for amateur photographers starting out. The standard royalty pay-out for a photo on iStock is 15% – 45% per download, dependant on the image’s popularity.

Fotolia

Adobe’s Fotolia is great for any type of photographer. For all downloaded photos, the site gives photographers royalties of 20 – 46%.

123RF

Both amateur and professional photographers can upload images on to 123RF. Depending on how much they contribute, sellers can expect to earn between 30% and 60% in royalties.

Flickr

Flickr is one of the biggest images sharing sites, allowing experienced photographers to sell their creations as royalty-free images. Once images are approved by the site’s editors, photographers earn a 20% royalty on all bought images.

Fotomoto

Fotomoto provides professional photographers with a widget they can place on their own site, enabling them to sell photos. Fees range from 0% to $25 per month, as well as a transaction fee of between 10 – 22%.

Can Stock Photos

Sellers on Can Stock Photos have to be approved first and therefore need to offer a high standard of images. Once approved, photographers can earn up to 50% in royalties for each image.

ZenFolio

Professional photographers can create a portfolio of their work on Zenfolio and display their images for sale. All plans include unlimited photo uploads on this all-in-one ecommerce photography platform.

TourPhotos

TourPhotos enables tourism companies to share or sell the photos professional photographers have taken of their activities. Such activities include paragliding, scuba diving, rafting and more.

Alamy

Photographers receive a 50% royalty payment for each photo sold on Alamy. This popular photo-selling website has more than 60 million images and videos for sale. Photographers can also sell their images elsewhere.

Crestock

Photographers can open an account for free on Crestock and begin earning royalties for each photo they sell. All images are evaluated by the site’s editor, so are required to be of a quality standard.

Snapped4U

Snapped4U is designed for professional photographers who take photos of weddings, festivals and other events. For photos sold for over $5, photographers will need to pay a 10% commission. For images less than $5, the site charges $0.50 for every image sold.

PhotoDune

Photographers and stock illustrators should consider using PhotoDune as a site to sell their creations. Accepted images can be edited with ease on PhotoDune.

BlueMelon

Photographers of different standards can upload photos and videos on BlueMelon. Users can set their own prices on this site. Plans start from $70 annually, and users can earn 92% in royalties.

Red Bubble

Hailed as being suitable for photographers whose images are more Instagram-friendly than of studio lighting quality, Red Bubble is a great place for amateur photographers to sell their images. Users can also sell other products such as canvases with their images.

FineArtAmerica

Photographers can create portfolios on FineArtAmerica and sell prints of their shots. Photographers can make their images into posters, canvases, prints and greeting cards on FineArtAmerica.

500px

Experienced photographers can showcase their work and licence their photos on 500px. The site also enables photographers to take part in contests or simply sell their images on this online marketplace.

Dreamstime

Photographers selling their creations on Dreamstime need to be of a certain level, as all uploads have to meet certain technical, aesthetical and commercial standards. Once the images are approved, sellers can receive 25 – 50% in royalties, as well as a $0.20 bonus for each submission that’s approved.

SmugMug

Photographers of all levels of experience can sell their images on SmugMug and keep up to 85% of the revenue. SmugMug Pro users can take advantage of the site’s lab to create prints, cards and books from their images.

PhotoMoolah

PhotoMoolah enables photographers to submit photos to various contests. Competition winners receive payment for the photo and retain copyright of the image.

PhotoShelter

Photographers of varying abilities can upload their images onto PhotoShelter. Users can opt to either have their orders fulfilled or fulfil them on their own. Plans on PhotoShelter start from $9.99 to $49.99 a month.

Picfair

Amateurs, Instagrammers and professional photographers can use Picfair to sell images. The site doesn’t charge the photographer, but adds 20% onto the sale price for the buyer.

Big Stock

Photographers can earn between $0.50 and $3 per sale on Big Stock, as the sites takes a 50% commission. Photographers of all abilities can list their photos in a range of categories and tag them with keywords.

Stocksy

Stocksy is proving to be a popular choice for new photographers looking to start selling their images. The site is generous with its pay-outs, offering 50% commission to photographers for images that sell.

Etsy

Amateur and professional photographers alike can sell their images on the popular art and craft selling site, Etsy. The site keeps 20 cents on each item sold, as well as 3.5% of the sale site.

Have we missed any out? Let us know if you know of any other websites where you can sell photos online.