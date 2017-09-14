What are White Label Services and How Do You Use Them to Grow Your Business?

White label refers to a marketing or manufacturing process whereby one company creates a product or service, which is then rebranded by another business to make the product or service look like it is their own.

For businesses, particularly small businesses with limited time, money and resources, white label services offer great opportunities to compete with bigger players in their field. This is due to the fact that white labeling enables businesses to expand their service offerings to clients without having to develop a particular product or service themselves.

Ways to Use White Label Services

White Label Marketing

Upskilling the workforce of a marketing agency so it is proficient in every aspect of marketing takes a lot of time, money and effort.

Many marketing agencies are using white label services to help overcome skills shortage issues within their businesses. The principle reason agencies utilize the power of white labeling services is because it allows them to offer a whole range of services they may not have previously been able to provide their clients.

White label services run deeper than merely hiring freelancers and contractors and outsourcing services. Instead of simply bringing on a freelancer to help out with providing a new service, the agency engages another company expert at creating content to take care of all the client’s requirements. By white labeling content requirements, the agency is effectively scaling its services, branching out into delivering professional content marketing, as if it is something additional the agency offers.

This ‘additional’ service comes without the inevitable expense and time of hiring a professional content writer and consequently adding significantly to the business’s overhead.

Another Stream of Revenue

In addition to saving money and time recruiting additional and qualified staff, white labeling specific services creates additional streams of revenue to a business.

If, for example, an SEO agency didn’t offer web design as part of its services, by white labeling web design services, it would extend its offering to clients and subsequently pull in more revenue in return.

As these professional and quality white label services are sold under an agency’s own brand, the end-user, the target client, remains satisfied with the agency’s services. As a consequence, the client does not seek to take its business elsewhere to a competitor.

Competing with Bigger Agencies

By failing to take on new talent to offer the services businesses have come to expect from a full-service marketing firm, a smaller agency runs the risk of losing business to larger, multifaceted marketing companies.

This is when white labeling services is a win-win situation. Instead of making epic hiring blunders that end up costing a small agency dearly, or outsourcing marketing tasks to a potentially unreliable freelancer, using white label services allows something else. It permits smaller agencies to compete with bigger, comprehensive marketing companies, while maintaining agility and low overhead.

Rather than confining their services to one or two specialties, white labeling means agencies are able to offer a much more diverse range of marketing services.

Some of the most widely used services that are white labeled by agencies include:

Email Marketing

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Sales Support

Market Research

Conversion Rate Optimization

Web Design

Social Media Management

eCommerce Management

Pay-Per-Click Management

Customer Loyalty Programs

Dashboard Reporting

Content Development and Management

Reputation Management

Ad Development

Tech Enablement and Security

As stated earlier, white labeling services are by no means confined to marketing. The tendency to white label other vital business services, such as accounting, payroll, human resources, legal, inventory control and help desk support, has been gaining momentum in recent years.

In short, white labeling services can save a business significant time and money. Investing in a proven white label solution can give a business that professional boost it wants.

Are you a marketing agency or other business which successfully uses white labeled services? We’d love to hear our readers’ white label success stories.