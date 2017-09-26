Small Businesses Can Now Schedule Videos from a Smartphone with the YouTube Studio App

The YouTube Creator Studio for mobile is getting an upgrade … and a new name.

The mobile app is now called YouTube Studio. The video-sharing company cut part of the name and added some new features creators have been asking for. Small businesses and entrepreneurs that make (or plan to make) YouTube videos will love that you can now schedule posts right from your smartphone.

YouTube Studio App Adds New Features

As part of the new YouTube Studio ‘Scheduled Posts’ feature, creators will be able to pick the time, date, and video type (private, unlisted or public), set it and forget it. They will also be able to easily check their channel subscriber count to see how many people have become fans.

“For a long time, you could only easily do that on desktop,” writes Jacquelle Amankonah Horton, YouTube Product Manager, in a company blog post announcing the upgrades. “Now, we’re adding a prominent subscriber count card right at the top of your YouTube Studio app dashboard so you can check up on that subscriber love anytime and anywhere.”

Other new features such as allowing you to use creator hearts and pin comments straight from the app will roll out in coming months, Horton said. This comes as the company strives to make the app better, and give you the best tools to reach the over 1.5 billion logged-in users visiting the site each month.

YouTube Creators Welcome Studio App

The YouTube Studio app provides a ton of useful analytics like your total number of views, minutes watched, subscribers, and estimated earnings. It also allows video creators to upload custom thumbnails, a feature creators already love about the new app.

“Studio is where it’s at. I love it, I live by it!” leading YouTube creator Swoozie is quoted as saying.