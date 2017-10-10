10 Social Media and Other Tips Aimed at Growing Your Small Business

Social media has undoubtedly changed the way a lot of small businesses communicate with customers. And those social media channels are constantly changing with new features. So if you’re looking for new ways to utilize social media and other business tools and methods, check out these tips from members of the online small business community.

Focus on Value Over Character Count

Twitter recently announced a new expansion of the platform’s famous character limit — raising it from 140 to 280. But having more characters doesn’t necessarily mean more value. In this post on the TopRank Marketing blog, Caitlin Burgess dives into the potential of the expanded character count and how you can use it to add value.

Find Smart Ways to Utilize Instagram Marketing

Instagram is only an effective marketing platform if you know how to use it. It can help to look at some of the brands that do a great job with the platform. In a recent DIY Marketers post Megan Totka offers some ways smart businesses are making use of Instagram for marketing.

Use Link Retargeting to Grow Your Business

Link retargeting is a method that lets you target customers who have previously been to your website or looked at specific products. And it can be a very powerful marketing tool for small businesses, according to Mike Allton of the Social Media Hat. Members of the BizSugar community also share thoughts on the post here.

Embrace Social Media for Retail This Holiday Season

The holiday season is the busiest time of year for retail businesses. And social media can make a big difference in how you promote such a business during the holidays. Chris Zilles elaborates in this Social Media HQ post.

Improve Outreach and Blog Engagement with These Useful Tools

Content marketing can give you a great way to reach out to potential customers and engage with them. But there are tools out there that can make your blogging and content marketing methods even more effective. Zac Johnson shares some of those tools in this Basic Blog Tips post.

Learn the Importance of a Trademark

A strong brand is the backbone of any great promotion or marketing effort. And once you create that brand, you need to protect it. Trademarks can help with that, as Nellie Akalp of CorpNet details in a recent blog post.

Use These YouTube Video Optimization Tips

Video has become a huge part of a lot of small business marketing strategies. And YouTube is one of the major platforms you can use to leverage that format. Read some video optimization strategies for YouTube in a recent Social Media Examiner post by Richa Pathak.

Consider Monetizing on YouTube

In fact, YouTube isn’t just a great outlet for marketing. It can also be a source of actual revenue for a business. Learn how YouTubers monetize their content in a Web Hosting Secrets Revealed post by Azreen Azmi. You can also see discussion about the post over on BizSugar.

Know the Three Pillars of Online Reputation Management

Your reputation can make or break your business. And there are plenty of online tools you can use to manage your reputation. Read about the three pillars of online reputation management in this post by Ivan Widjaya of SMB CEO.

Watch Out for These Hidden Website Costs

Building a website for your business doesn’t have to be expensive. But there are some costs involved. And those costs can really add up if you don’t consider every aspect of website creation. Here are some website costs to consider from Sreeram Sreenivasan of Smallbiztechnology.com.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]