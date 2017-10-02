About Us   |   Advertise

Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec Shares Advice for Small Business Owners

Robert Herjavec of Shark Tank Shares Advice for Small Business Owners

Entrepreneur Robert Herjavec, one of the sharks on ABC’s hit Shark Tank, has great advice for small businesses.

Advice for Small Business Owners

“You need to have distinct value,” he told Small Business Trends in an interview about his latest project, Small Business Revolution on Main Street. “The world is becoming a very noisy place and there’s a lot of competition.”

Don’t Reward Mediocrity

Herjavec also said the world doesn’t reward mediocrity.

“If you’re going to start a small business, you need to be great at something,” Herjavec said.

Herjavec was also eager to discuss his latest project, a web series called “Small Business Revolution on Main Street,” designed to document revitalization of small businesses and the towns in which they are located. “Small Business Revolution on Main Street” documents the revitalization of small businesses in small American towns.

Herjavec had some other advice for small businesses he shared during the interview.

“You really need to know your numbers and you have to have a very clear marketing presence and a brand,” he said.

Work Together

Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania, is the focus of the second season of “Small Business Revolution on Main Street.” Sponsored by Deluxe, a company providing a variety of small business services, the series brings experts, business and community leaders together, to offer improvements to selected small towns and their businesses.

These improvements include marketing advice, physical improvements and business advice.

Shine a Light

Amanda Brinkman, a marketing expert at Deluxe Corporation, co-hosts with Herjavec.

“The Small Business Revolution is a movement where we focus on the importance of shining the spotlight on the small businesses in our communities. We want more people to support small businesses in operating and marketing their businesses,” Brinkman said.

Make an Investment

“The Small Business Revolution on Main Street” was launched  to celebrate the company’s  100th anniversary.  You can nominate a small town for the third season here.

Like Wabash, Indiana in Season 1, Bristol Borough got a $500,000 dollar investment from Deluxe as well as help from experts like Herjavec.

In addition to his regular appearances on Shark Tank, Herjavec is founder of the Herjavec Group, an information security firm.

Image: Deluxe.com

Rob Starr

Rob Starr Rob Starr is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. Rob is a freelance journalist and content strategist/manager with three decades of experience in both print and online writing. He currently works in New York City as a copywriter and all across North America for a variety of editing and writing enterprises.

