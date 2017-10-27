Amazon Business Prime Shipping Changes the Game for Small Business Procurement

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Business has launched Business Prime Shipping, allowing its business customers to benefit from unlimited fast and free shipping on tens of millions of items.

Introducing Amazon Business Prime Shipping

Amazon Business Prime Shipping is a paid annual membership program, which enables registered multi-user business customers to take advantage of unlimited fast and free shipping. The program is currently available for Amazon Business customers in the United States and Germany.

Small businesses are often faced with the challenge of sharing passwords for authorizing procurement and shipping tasks. With Business Prime Shipping everyone in a business account automatically gets Business Prime Shipping.

The multi-user feature of Amazon’s Business Prime Shipping program helps small businesses overcome such challenges, as it enables companies to appoint authorized users to approve and execute buying and shipping functions. By eliminating the need to share passwords for buying and shipping purposes, using Business Prime Shipping can be a significantly more efficient and safer way for small businesses to buy supplies and ship products.

In a press statement, Prentis Wilson, Vice President of Amazon Business, spoke of the procurement benefits Business Prime Shipping brings to businesses, stating:

“Business Prime Shipping enables businesses with multiple users to further simplify their procurement procedures and increasingly rely on Amazon Business to deliver.”

“Customers can now get unlimited fast delivery across their organization on a vast selection of products while maintaining increased visibility on their business purchases,” Wilson added.

Amazon Business users can sign up for an annual Business Prime Shipping membership. Membership is tiered based on the number of users a business has in its business account.

Small businesses with up to 10 users pay a membership fee of $499 for the year. This rises to $1,299 a year for the ‘medium’ membership, for businesses with up to 100 users.

Businesses can learn more about Business Prime Shipping or sign up for a 30-day free trial here.