Attend This Facebook Live Event to Give Your Local Marketing a Boost

What’s the one big secret to local marketing success?

To answer that question, you’ll need some input from an expert. And you can get just that with an upcoming Facebook Live event, “One BIG Secret to Local Marketing – with Rev Ciancio of Yext.”

The event takes place October 18 from 1 – 1:30 PM EST. During the event, Ciancio will provide insights and practical pointers for small businesses looking to boost their local marketing efforts. And guests can even ask questions.

This is just one of several upcoming events that could help your small business in a big way.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Join us on October 18th from 1 – 1:30 PM EST as we put Rev Ciancio of Yext on the “hot seat” for insights in local listings and marketing for local businesses. Rev is plain spoken and a former business owner himself, and is full of practical pointers and advice. Get to know Rev by joining us for this fast-paced, relaxed and informative live session – bring your questions!

Rule Breaker Awards Ceremony

October 24, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

On October 24, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Rule Breaker Awards will honor and celebrate those entrepreneurs who have succeeded by doing it their way in a ceremony featuring the Rule Breaker of the Year and Rule Breaker Award winners.

NextCon

October 23, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

At NextCon, you’ll gain:

– Proven techniques to garner higher customer satisfaction.

– Insider strategies from leading experts to help you provide amazing customer service.

– Methods of engaging your employees to better deliver on your customer experience.

– Hands-on training with Nextiva’s technology and products so you can take advantage of tools you already have, or learn about new ones.

Dreamforce 2017: Blaze Your Trail!

November 06, 2017, San Francisco, Calif.

Discover an entire world of innovation at the Dreamforce event. Four days of transforming your career, innovating, giving back, having a ball, and connecting with your community of fellow Trailblazers — all at the largest software conference in the world. Sound amazing? It is. With 2,700+ sessions to help every role in every industry succeed, the opportunity to get hands-on with the latest product innovations, and 170,000 Trailblazers to learn from, Dreamforce is a must-attend event – register for a free Expo+ pass today!

Sales World 2017

November 08, 2017, Online

Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference

November 14, 2017, Online

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

