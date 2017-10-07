Attend NextCon for Awesome Speakers and Great Networking Opportunities

There are a lot of different factors that go into creating a great customer experience. But there are also plenty of tools that can help.

Thanks so constant tech innovations, those tools are always evolving and improving. So you might be surprised to learn what all of these techniques, strategies and products can help you accomplish for your small business.

If you’re interested in gaining some insider knowledge, hearing experienced speakers and receiving hands-on training with various solutions, NextCon is a must-attend. The conference takes place October 23-25 in Scottsdale and features so many different sessions that can help your business grow and create great customer experiences.

And that’s just one of the upcoming events that could be of interest to your small business. Check out the Featured Events section and the list below for more.

To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Rule Breaker Awards Ceremony

October 24, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

On October 24, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Rule Breaker Awards will honor and celebrate those entrepreneurs who have succeeded by doing it their way in a ceremony featuring the Rule Breaker of the Year and Rule Breaker Award winners.

NextCon

October 23, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

An annual business conference hosted by Nextiva, NextCon features three days of speakers and educational sessions aimed at helping business owners and professionals understand the customer experience tools of the future. At NextCon, you’ll gain:

– Proven techniques to garner higher customer satisfaction.

– Insider strategies from leading experts to help you provide amazing customer service.

– Methods of engaging your employees to better deliver on your customer experience.

– Hands-on training with Nextiva’s technology and products so you can take advantage of tools you already have, or learn about new ones.

Sales World 2017

November 08, 2017, Online

Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference

November 14, 2017, Online

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

