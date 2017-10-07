Attend NextCon for Awesome Speakers and Great Networking Opportunities

There are a lot of different factors that go into creating a great customer experience. But there are also plenty of tools that can help.
Thanks so constant tech innovations, those tools are always evolving and improving. So you might be surprised to learn what all of these techniques, strategies and products can help you accomplish for your small business.
If you’re interested in gaining some insider knowledge, hearing experienced speakers and receiving hands-on training with various solutions, NextCon is a must-attend. The conference takes place October 23-25 in Scottsdale and features so many different sessions that can help your business grow and create great customer experiences.
And that’s just one of the upcoming events that could be of interest to your small business. Check out the Featured Events section and the list below for more.
To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Rule Breaker Awards Ceremony
October 24, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.
On October 24, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Rule Breaker Awards will honor and celebrate those entrepreneurs who have succeeded by doing it their way in a ceremony featuring the Rule Breaker of the Year and Rule Breaker Award winners.
NextCon
October 23, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.
An annual business conference hosted by Nextiva, NextCon features three days of speakers and educational sessions aimed at helping business owners and professionals understand the customer experience tools of the future. At NextCon, you’ll gain:
– Proven techniques to garner higher customer satisfaction.
– Insider strategies from leading experts to help you provide amazing customer service.
– Methods of engaging your employees to better deliver on your customer experience.
– Hands-on training with Nextiva’s technology and products so you can take advantage of tools you already have, or learn about new ones.
Sales World 2017
November 08, 2017, Online
Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference
November 14, 2017, Online
DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.
More Events
- Speed Networking at the Speed of Business
October 10, 2017, Doral, Fla.
- HR Technology Conference and Exposition
October 10, 2017, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Strategies for Effective Leadership
October 10, 2017, Online
- The Fourth International Conference on Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Social Media (CSCESM2017)
October 11, 2017, Las Piñas, Manila, Philippines
- DIGIMARCON NEW ZEALAND 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference
October 11, 2017, Online
- CECL 2017 Congress | Risk Management Conference
October 11, 2017, New York, N.Y.
- Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop
October 11, 2017, Chicago, Ill.
- Talent Management: How Smart Companies Engage and Retain Their Millennial Workforce
October 12, 2017, Online
- Smart Workspace Design Summit
October 12, 2017, Online
- IHGF DELHI FAIR – AUTUMN 2017
October 12, 2017, Greater Noida, India
- The 17th China Plastics Exhibition &Conference (China PEC’2017)
October 12, 2017, Taizhou,Zhejiang, China
- Search Engine Optimization SEO Seminar | Oct. 17
October 17, 2017, Doral, Fla.
- ResponseCon Boston 2017
October 17, 2017, Boston, Mass.
- LEAP HR: Manufacturing
October 17, 2017, Online
- Share.Like.Buy Youth Marketing Conference in Washington D.C. – October 2017
October 18, 2017, Washington, D.C.
- Mercado Global Celebration 2017
October 18, 2017, New York, N.Y.
- DIGIMARCON INDIA 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference
October 18, 2017, Online
- Cyber Security Chicago 2017
October 18, 2017, Chicago, Ill.
- FREE Webinar – MAILING 101: A Crash Course on How to do a Bulk Mailing – Part 2
October 19, 2017, Online
- Business Lunch & Learn: Improving Your Digital Marketing Campaigns ROI
October 19, 2017, Elmsford, N.Y.
More Contests
- Small Business Expo 2017 – Houston
October 19, 2017, Online
- The 16th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards
October 30, 2017, Chicago, Ill.
- Sustainable Brands’17
November 30, 2017, Multiple Cities
